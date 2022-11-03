Sports
Alex de Minaur stuns in shock scenes at Paris Masters
Alex de Minaur has broken through for one of the biggest wins of his career, shocking Daniil Medvedev at the Paris Masters to score his first-ever win over a top-five player.
The Aussie star took a thrilling 6-4 2-6 7-5 win over the former world No. 1 on Wednesday, taking his first win over a top-five opponent in 19 attempts.
De Minaur had lost all of his previous four encounters with the world No. 3, including two matches in which he had won the first set – and it looked like history would repeat itself on Wednesday at Bercy’s hard court, as Medvedev fought back to take a 2-0 lead in the decider.
But the Minaur regrouped, went on the attack and finally seemed mentally and physically stronger than his Russian opponent.
Medvedev had a running battle with their chair umpire throughout the match and finally burst after serving a double foul to give the Minaur the win.
He hit two double faults in the final game, the second of which gave the 23-year-old Australian victory after an exhausting but totally absorbing two hours and 46 minutes.
The Rus burst out of anger and smashed his racket to court amid a chorus of cheers from the Parisian crowd, who had already liked him during the match to lure him. Medvedev then had some choice words for the chair umpire, but he quickly congratulated the Minaur at the net.
I wasn’t talking about the crowd with the referee at all. In my opinion the crowd was nice, supporting both players, 50/50, always fun. In my opinion, the umpire did not play a good game, but I have no criticisms,” said the Russian afterwards.
It’s like he did a bad game, like I can do a bad game, for example. In the end my attitude was not good enough. I can admit it. But in my opinion he didn’t make a good match. I love [chair umpire] nacho [Forcadell], and I like him as a referee. I’m only talking about today.
Fans on social media were highly critical of Medvedev’s behavior, praising De Minaur for the stunning win.
Alex de Minaur enjoys biggest career win
The world’s number 25 de Minaur will take his number 1 in Australia back from Nick Kyrgios if he wins his next match – a match in the last 16 on Thursday against American Frances Tiafoe, the world number 21 who beat up-and-coming Briton Jack. Draper 6 defeated. -3 7-5.
“I just wanted to wait for the 19th game – why would I do that in the first 18, huh?” de Minaur smiled in a post-match interview with Tennis Channel as he reflected on his long quest to beat a top-five player.
“I knew it was going to be a tough fight. He’s an incredibly tough opponent. I knew what to expect and I’m glad I played a very tactical game there.”
Indeed, the Minaur was all the more willing to change his game when he needed to, and his aggression in the final set left Medvedev quite unfazed after some previous chess-like exchanges that ended with over 30 strokes rallies on several occasions, and , on one occasion, up to 43.
But in a battle of two natural counterpunchers, it was De Minaur who dared to step out of his comfort zone more often and won 25 points on the net.
“When you play Daniil, you have to find a really nice balance between being solid and being aggressive,” said de Minaur.
“Obviously we all know what he can do with his passing shots and with his moves around the field. I was just trying to wait for the right ball and play myself back and return my volleys.”
World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz also sailed into the third round with a 6-4 6-4 win over Yoshihito Nishioka, with 30 winners, while Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime took a 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 7- was 6 (8-6) winner of Swede Mikael Ymer, and Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Dan Evans 6-3 6-4.
with MONKEY
