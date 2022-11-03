BSH prospect report: Finding our legs

Another week, another prospect report. This week’s report also leans a bit on Phantoms heavily, and with the concentration of prospects currently hanging out in the AHL, we suspect this time around was just something to get used to. That’s how it goes!

All in all it was a pretty quiet week, but we were a little scared over the weekend. Cam York left Sunday’s game with a lower body injury after getting caught in the corner along the boards.

Left Hand Drive Cam York (#Flyers 2019-1st round pick) was injured in 3rd period AHL action today after an uneasy collision in the corner boards. He left the ice with little or no weight on his left leg. Didn’t look good. Hopefully nothing serious. @InsideAHLHockey pic.twitter.com/5zumkAZlwF Tony Androckitis* (@TonyAndrock) October 30, 2022

official word is that he’s more or less okay, he’s just on the day-to-day list right now, so it looks like we dodged a bullet (or organizational injury curse) there.

Three stars

Tyson Foerster

Back on the prospect report for the second week in a row, Tyson Foerster!

We talked last week about how he’s starting to find his feet again at AHL level after his absence, and he carried that momentum well into this weekend. It wasn’t exactly the massive offensive outburst we saw from the Phantoms this week (they’ve only scored a total of five goals in their last three games, two of which were single-goal affairs), but we did see him play nicely on what the team was able to put together. All in all, Foerster scored a goal and an assist in his three games played, along with a nice total of eight shots on target. The teams went up and down a bit through this early turn of events, but Foerster was a real bright spot. He’s a fun prospect, plain and simple, and he only gets more fun to watch as he continues to pick up steam.

Cam York

The second star of the week is Cam York for not letting any curse through the entire Flyers organization sink his claws into him and make him fall for the long haul.

*furiously knocks on wood*

Jokes aside, Yorks played well overall, to shine for the season, and he scored a goal on a weekend when the team struggled a bit offensively. And, more generally, he does well with what he can, with a difficult situation. We know York is a very skilled player, and he does better when he has players who can think up and run the game ASAP on the games he’s trying to set up, and that means he’s probably going to have more bangs (about overall) at the NHL level than at the AHL level, and that puts him in a bit of trouble as the organization wants to see him impress in the AHL before being called up again with the Flyers. There’s more he can take advantage of, but he’s finding his footing in the AHL again and seeing how things evolve once he can get back into action.

Samuel Ersson

That “grading on a curve” thing comes into play here for a moment, but carry on with it.

Ersson started three games of the week in two of the Phantoms and did well. All told, he stopped 30 of the 34 shots he encountered in his first game, and 32 out of 35 in his second, for a save percentage of 0.899.

Now we know this isn’t an absolutely world-beating set of numbers to pull out of the weekend, but right now the mode where we kind of just have to see Ersson just survive to get back into a normal workload after all that. time he missed, and this certainly qualifies. We know his game has more perks, another level that he can take advantage of, and we were still waiting for that to happen, but the first square he has to check is holding up physically, and so far so good at that area. It’s all a work in progress, but the foundation he saw so far is solid.

Honorable Mentions

Hunter McDonald

As we mentioned, the Flyers have a lot of prospects for playing in the AHL this year, but they also have a pretty healthy group playing in the NCAA, despite the number of graduations they had at the end of last season. This includes, of course, last year’s sixth round pick at McDonald, which is starting to settle down nicely at the college level in the Northeast.

He took his first point in early October and then had to wait until last weekend’s win over Vermont to go a little further with those two assists in total, in this case. It’s a big adjustment, from defending in the USHL to one of the toughest conferences in college hockey. He will definitely need some time to polish and develop his game, but so far things are looking good for him.

Adam Ginning

And stick with the defense theme for a while as we wrap things up. We don’t usually see Ginning as a huge offensive contributor, that just wasn’t his game, but he did take his first professional point in North America this weekend (an assist on Foresters’ goal), which was nice to see. He plays a pretty quiet game overall, but it hasn’t escaped our notice that he’s been, well, quietly pretty solid in his first batch of games with the Phantoms. We’ve contributed a lot to the contributions of some flashier defenders like Cam York and Ronnie Attard so far, but Ginning shouldn’t be completely lost in the shuffle. He is also comfortable in his own skin!