Pickleball is coming to Riverside Park | lifestyle

HAVERHILL Pickleball, considered the fastest growing sport in America, has come to Riverside Park.

The city recently opened four pickleball courts in the park, in an area behind the stadium. The game is a combination of tennis, table tennis and badminton. Players young and old, both singles and doubles, use large paddles and hard plastic balls similar to Whiffle balls, which are served underhand to start a game.

The court is the size of a badminton court and the net is 2 inches lower in height than a tennis net. It is also an easy game to learn.

Mayor James Fiorentini said the game of pickleball is very appealing to older adults who may find it difficult to play tennis because of the physical demands of the game.

While the pickleball courts are open to everyone, Human Services director Vincent Ouellette said those wishing to take advantage of them are advised to make reservations at https://haverhillrec.activityreg.com/selectfacility_t2.wcs.

Next spring, we plan to introduce some formal programs, such as classes or pickleball competitions for seniors, and include a planned indoor facility, which is currently in the design phase, Ouellette said.

Fiorentini said the pickleball fields were built using $100,000 obtained by state senator Diana DiZoglio as an amendment to the state budget for FY22. DiZolio also received $25,000 for new outdoor exercise equipment for Riverside Park.

Many seniors have asked for pickleball jobs, and we expect pickleball demand to be high next spring and summer, Fiorentini said.

Fiorentini said the idea for outdoor fitness equipment came from former city councilor William Macek, who has long advocated adult fitness equipment in Riverside Park.

I spent years trying to get it into the budget and although the mayor liked the idea, the money was not available, Macek said. I’m very happy to hear that he finally got this done.

The fitness equipment is installed on a new concrete slab near the outdoor toilets and includes a rowing machine and various devices designed to stretch and build strength. The pickleball fields replace the old tennis courts, which the city official said were no longer usable.

DiZoglio stopped by the park on Tuesday to check out the new courts and fitness equipment, then posted on the mayor’s official Facebook page.

Great to visit the new pickleball courts in Riverside Park in the town of Haverhill with Mayor Fiorentini, she said. So grateful that we were able to secure the funding for this project to provide a fun and safe place for the community to come together and play.

Ernie DiBurro, a member of Haverhill High Schools Class of 1952 whose family runs Academy Lanes in Bradford, said he plans to spend $1 million to build an indoor sports facility in Riverside Park, which he said will include two tennis courts and two tennis courts. will have two pickleball courts and will be heated and air-conditioned for year-round use.

I wanted to do something for the Haverhill Highs tennis team to use with the public, DiBurro said. The high school tennis coaches are ecstatic about having indoor courts.

DiBurro has previously donated approximately $900,000 to build and equip a state-of-the-art sports clubhouse at the stadium for use by Haverhill High sports teams. Before that, he paid to renovate and furnish a gym in the Charles C. White Pool on the high school campus, and also paid for the construction of a large iron gated entrance to the school’s athletic fields with a paved walkway and a brick and steel arch. . He also paid for fencing to secure the athletic fields and for lighting around the track.

For basic pickleball instructions, visit online at: www.playpickleball.com/how-to-play.

