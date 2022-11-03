Big Time Celebration Revealed for T20 World Cup Final at the MCG





In its 40th year, ICEHOUSES Great Southern Land echoes around the Melbourne Cricket Ground like you’ve never heard it before, as frontman Iva Davies performs with exciting First Nations musician, Mitch Tambo, and leading Didgeridoo player, William Barton, to final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. ICEHOUSE performs in Great Southern Land at the MCG with First Nations musicians, Mitch Tambo and William Barton

Zimbabwe-born Thndo Sikwila and 13-year-old Australian Indian Janaki Easwar will also star with ICEHOUSE in We Can Get Together

The closing celebrations will present modern, multicultural Australia to a global audience, bringing generations and cultures together At the heart of the event, which brings together generations and cultures, the pre-match celebrations will honor every team that has competed in the World Cup and bring together artists representing multicultural Australia. The second track of the evening, ICEHOUSES We Can Get Together, will feature the remarkable sounds of Zimbabwe-born First Lady of Soul and R&B, Thndo Sikwila, and 13-year-old second-generation Australian Indian, Janaki Easwar. The celebrations that will be broadcast to millions of people worldwide will also feature instruments, dancers and sounds from around the world, bringing the iconic MCG to life before the cricket takes center stage. At the MCG before the announcement, Iva Davies, founder, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and composer of ICEHOUSE said: It is an absolute honor to be asked to play in the final of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup. When an Australian gets the chance to perform at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, you know it’s going to be special, and I can’t wait to celebrate the final with thousands of passionate fans. Working with Mitch and Will on Great Southern Land, as well as Janaki and Thndo on We Can Get Together has been an incredible experience and each artist brings their own unique style and personality to the song. It will be a great representation of Australia! It is fitting that this year marks the 40th anniversary of Great Southern Land, and I can think of no better way to celebrate the song than by sharing it with not only Australia and those of the G, but a global audience of hundreds of millions. ICC Mens T20 World Cup CEO, Michelle Enright said: Since the first pitch of the event was thrown on October 16, it has been great to see everyone come together and embrace this T20 World Cup. It was a true celebration of cricket and the many different cultures within his extraordinary worldwide fan base. When we thought about the finale, we wanted to create an entertainment piece that fits our purpose and touches the heart of the event, and that’s exactly that, bringing generations and cultures together. The combination of an Australian classic reworked to recognize our First Nations Peoples, coupled with performances by Janaki and Thndo plus a host of cultural performers and dancers, will perfectly capture the essence of this event and any team from around the world has participated recognize . Together with a live Welcome to Country on that day, it will be a beautiful party and I can’t wait to see this vision come to life at the MCG on Sunday 13 November. The T20 World Cup Final will take place on Sunday, November 13 at the MCG at 7pm (AEDT), tickets now available!

