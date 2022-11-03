Kasey Funderburg apologizes for ‘offensive’ tweets





Kasey Funderburg, who resigned as a sports reporter from the University of Tennessee and a sideline reporter from Vol Network, apologized for “offensive language” she used on Twitter when she was in high school. “The comments I tweeted as a high school student were unacceptable and ignorant,” Funderburg wrote in a statement, posting to her Twitter account. “I sincerely apologize for the use of abusive language and to anyone I have offended or offended with these comments. I take full responsibility for my actions. This language is not appropriate in any context and has not been part of my vocabulary.” Funderburg responded to an interview request from Knox News, but did not immediately comment. She released a statement on Wednesday. FULL IN PLAY OFF?Why Tennessee landed in the driver’s seat of College Football Playoff and Georgia may not matter? TOP CITIZENSHow Josh Heupel’s Tennessee Climb Required Warming Up Jeremy Pruitt Leftovers Funderburg, 26, is a UT graduate and worked full-time in the athletics department. She also served as an on-air personality for VFL Films and Vol Calls, the popular weekly dial-in show for UT coaches. Last week, Outkick.com reported that Funderburg had been fired by the UT after tweets surfaced in which she made racist comments in 2013 and 2014. She was 17 or 18 years old at the time of those posts. Funderburg graduated from Sevier County, where she was a member of the cross-country, track and basketball teams. The UT did not give a reason for her departure, because a spokesperson said she would resign. Former Tennessee wide receiver Jayson Swain has served as a sideline reporter since her departure. “At the University of Tennessee, I worked in the athletics department and joined the University’s Diversity and Inclusion group, which gave me the opportunity to learn additional valuable lessons about the views of people from different races, cultures, and countries. , as well as the power that diversity offers,” her statement continued. “Moving forward, I will continue my work to be a better ally so that I can foster a more inclusive society where all are welcome. Thank you to all the University of Tennessee teams I have covered, my colleagues and fans who have supported me have assumed over the years. I remain grateful to you. Sincerely, Kasey.” What led to Kasey Funderburg’s resignation? Last week, Tennessee wore dark black uniforms against Kentucky. A parody Twitter account named Richard G. West posted: All fans will be asked to wear black clothes and also paint their faces all black. Funderburg responded with a warning to Tennessee fans and an admonition to the unidentified user of the account. THIS IS A FAKE ACCOUNT and it’s disgusting that this person thinks making a joke like this is okay. Please don’t believe everything you read on Twitter, she posted. Later in the Twitter thread, she posted: A person who thinks it’s funny to say Tennessee asks fans to wear blackface is disgusting. This is where I stand. Other Twitter accounts then shared screenshots that made it seem like racist comments were posted from the Funderburgs account when she was a high school student. She resigned two days later. Reach Adam Sparks at [email protected] and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.knoxnews.com/story/sports/college/university-of-tennessee/football/2022/11/02/kasey-funderburg-racist-tweets-tennessee-football-sideline-reporter-apologizes-offensive-language/69593422007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos