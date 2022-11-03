Virat Kohli fake fielding: what is fake fielding in cricket? Is fake fielding allowed in cricket?





In a match in which he was named Player of the Match for scoring a match-winning half-century, former Indian captain Virat Kohli also ended up on the receiving end of fake fielding allegations. Bangladesh wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan, who made the allegations while interacting with press reporters after the game, pointed a finger at Kohlis’ fake pitch before the rain break. It all happened right after the power play when Bangladesh lead-off hitter Litton Das cut Indian all-rounder Axar Patel to Arshdeep Singh on sweeper cover. With Das and opening partner Najmul Hossain Shanto also looking to run a second run, Kohli gestured as if he had caught the ball from Singh before attempting to toss it to the non-pointing end. Frankly, the ball had never come into contact with Kohli. By the way, Singh threw the ball directly to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. Virat Kohli fake fielding Contrary to some fan-made statements on social media platforms, Kohli appeared to have tried to do something that is not allowed in cricket, regardless of his intentions. So, class Kohlis actions as fake fielding? Yes. Should Bangladesh therefore get five runs and an extra delivery? No. A primary reason for the second answer is because of the MCC law on this subject. Readers should note that fake field play is governed by Law 41.5, which is based on the deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of the batsman. Further, the law only applies when the batter(s) is/are intentionally distracted or misled and not when he/she is perceived as distracted or misled. ALSO READ: What’s the New Over Rate Rule in T20Is? In this particular instance, neither of the two batters even watched Kohli do what he did. The video of the incident clearly states that both Das and Shanto had their focus on completing the second run without looking at the ball/fielder(s)/throw. So there was no room for distraction. Other than the batters, Kohlis gestures went unnoticed by on-field umpires Chris Brown and Marais Erasmus. Under Law 41.5.1, in addition to 41.4, it is unfair for a fielder to deliberately attempt, by word or deed, to distract, mislead or interfere with a batsman after the batter has received the ball. It’s important that fans understand that field teams are not penalized for fake fieldsaccording to the aforementioned law. Instead of, they are penalized if one or both batters are distracted or misled by that act of fake fielding.

