SEC college football picks, Week 10 odds: Tennessee, LSU face significant spreads in key division games

The first week of November brings us two massive SEC matchups that will not only shape the division title races through the season, but also have a huge impact on the College Football Playoff race. The weekend’s roster game is No. 3Georgia, which hosts No. 1Tennessee in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week at 3:30 p.m. ET with SEC East bragging rights at stake. Led by Heisman Trophy contending quarterback Hendon Hooker, the Volunteers have one of the most dynamic offenses in the country, while the reigning National Champion Bulldogs boast one of the strongest defenses in the nation.

On the other side of the conference in the SEC West, No. 6 Alabama Death Valley to take on No. 10 LSU. Both teams have a conference loss at stake, so consider this an elimination match in the race for the division title.

Let’s take a look at some of the bigger storylines in the SEC before we pick against the spread for Saturday’s action.

Appetizer: Key to Alabama vs. LSU

The battle between the Crimson Tide and Tigers will depend on one thing and one thing alone: ​​LSU’s downfield passing attack. The Tigers are last in the SEC in passes from 20 or more yards (21) and are the only team in the SEC to have fewer than 10 passes from 30 or more yards. Malik Nabers, Kayshon Boutte, Jaray Jenkins and Brian Thomas Jr. are all talented players, but Nabers is the only one with more than 300 receiving yards, and no qualified receiver on LSU’s roster averages 15 or more yards per reception.

Someone has to stand up and take the top of the Alabama defenses. Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was able to set fire to the Crimson Tide secondary, which arguably turned out to be the weakest unit of the 2022 Crimson Tide. That’s the only way teams can threaten coach Nick Saban’s defense. If Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels can’t keep Tide safeties fair, it will be impossible for the LSU running back corps to have consistent success behind an offensive line that has had its ups and downs. Keep an eye out for how LSU plays out in the first quarter. If it can pass to set up the run, it has a chance to weather the disturbance.

Main course: All eyes on Stetson Bennett

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV made some NFL-caliber throws in last week’s win over Florida. He also made some mind-numbing decisions that allowed the Gators to stay in the game into the fourth quarter, including an ill-advised interception from Amari Burney—whom he didn’t seem to notice halfway down the left sideline—the third quarter. That set up a touchdown to turn what appeared to be a blowout into a one-score game.

“He had some decisions that he would like to take back,” said coach Kirby Smart on Monday. “And I don’t know a lot of quarterbacks that play the game that you can’t say that about. You just try to wipe those out. Because in the game of college football, including Tennessee and every team in the country, she puts a lot on the quarterback “To make decisions. And we do the same with Stetson. So, you know, he won’t always make the right decision. We just have to make the right one again.”

Bennett can get away with that sort of thing against Florida, but not Tennessee. Hooker and the Volunteers attack can strike like an angry cobra and can put a game aside in the blink of an eye. The last thing Bennett has to do is turn this game over to be played at the uptempo, frenetic pace the volunteers set over two months. If Tennessee can dictate the style of the game, it will win the battle. It’s up to Bennett not to help them in that quest.

Dessert: The Deion Dilemma

If I’m Auburn’s new sports director John Cohen, I would definitely call Jackson State coach Deion Sanders to see if he’s interested in replacing ex-coach Bryan Harsin. Auburn needs juice and Sanders can supply exactly what is needed on the plains. He has made Jackson State’s roster a force through high school recruitment and the transfer portal, which is a must for anyone getting the Auburn gig. Seeing Auburn deteriorate to this point is sad. Its size, speed, development and depth have diminished so much that when it goes up against another SEC team, like last weekend in Arkansas, it looks like a JV team going up against a varsity powerhouse.

Sanders can change that. His proven track record during his brief stint at Jackson State is the perfect blueprint for what Auburn will need as it enters the rebuilding phase. From a coaching perspective on the field, is he ready for life in the SEC? I think so, but others may not agree. Don’t worry about that now. It’s not the Xs and Os, it’s the Jimmys and the Joes. Auburn doesn’t have a championship-class roster, but Sanders can fix that quickly.

Sanders said on “60 Minutes” that he should consider Power Five jobs if they came to call because he owed it to his coaching staff. Give him an offer with guaranteed, multi-year contracts for his assistants. Yes, Auburn is looking for buyout money that can match the GDP of a mid-sized country. Don’t worry about that. When the new TV deal kicks in in a few years, it’ll be cash flush, and it’s a smart business move to focus on the long term in this situation — not the immediate blow to the bank account.

choices

Upright:61-15|Against the spread: 32-35-1

*Previous choices have been made on Instagram since SEC Smothered & Covered starts in week 3

Featured game | Missouri Tigers vs. Kentucky Wildcats

The Wildcats have struggled all season to run the football, while quarterback Will Levishas failed to live up to the hype, and that will cost them a loss to the Tigers on Saturday. Missouri is fresh off a win in South Carolina, where the defense kept the Gamecocks at 3.83 yards per game. Coach Eli Drinkwitz said after that game that “defense travels,” but it doesn’t have to be this weekend. The Tigers’ third-year coach will lead Missouri to its third consecutive conference win and save what once seemed like a lost season. Choose: Missouri (+1.5)

Featured game | Texas A&M Aggies vs. Florida Gators

The Aggies found their quarterback of the future in freshman Conner Weigman this past weekend, and he will earn his first career win as a starter against the Gators. Florida gives up 6.2 yards per game, and Weigman is adept enough at expanding the field to take advantage of the secondary Gators and give his star, Devon Achane, more room to operate. Kyle Field will rock and help the Aggies break their four-game losing streak. Choose: Texas A&M (-3)

No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia

Featured game | Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers

I’ll go for it and take the volunteers with me to win outright. Tennessee dictates style, and styles make fights, but how are the volunteers going to dictate style in this one? It’s easy to focus on the attack, which will be successful on Saturday. But Tennessee’s solid rushing defense (92.88 yards per game) will force some empty possessions from the Bulldogs early on and force Bennett out of his comfort zone enough to get the job done. Choose: Tennessee (+8.5)

Featured game | Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Liberty Flames

The Flames’ only loss is a one-point loss to a really good Wake Forest team on Sept. 17, and there’s no question that coach Hugh Freeze wants to make a statement in an SEC stadium. Liberty quarterback Johnathon Bennett was 24 of 29 for 247 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-14 win over BYU last week, and will do enough to make it a fourth-quarter game on Saturday afternoon. Freeze and Co. won’t get upset, but it’s gonna be a fun one in Fayetteville. Choose: Freedom (+13.5)

No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU

Featured game | LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

The Crimson Tide is taking an average of 14 penalties per game on the road this year, including a miserable performance in the loss to Tennessee that gave them 17 penalties. Is that suddenly going to change where, as former Tiger coach Les Miles once said, “the opponents’ dreams come to die?” No. It’s part of Alabama’s identity. That said, Alabama’s front seven will take advantage of the shortcomings of the LSU’s offensive lines, force Daniels into some mistakes and get away with an ugly, narrow win. Choice: LSU (+13)

Featured game | Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers

The Tigers are huge underdogs after Harsin’s sacking, but interim coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams will motivate his roster enough to keep this a one-score game. The weakness of Auburn’s defense is stopping the flight, but Mississippi State doesn’t focus much on the flight. Either way, Auburn’s offense won’t be able to do what it takes to fix the upset. The offensive line doesn’t protect quarterback Robby Ashford, open holes for Tank Bigsby, and inspire confidence on the road. Take the points, but not the money line. Choose: Maroon (+13)

Featured game | Vanderbilt Commodores vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Gamecocks’ offense only got 3.83 yards per game against Missouri last week and quarterback Spencer Rattler didn’t turn out the way Gamecocks fans had hoped. That said, the defense only gives up 361.4 yards per game and has only allowed six plays of 40 or more yards. Take the under (49.0), but also take the Gamecocks to win by double digits in an ugly one. Select: South Carolina (-7)

Which college football choices can you make with confidence in Week 10, and which top-25 teams are going down hard?Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread— all from a tried-and-true computer model that’s brought in nearly $3,000 in profits over the past six seasons — and find out.