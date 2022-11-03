Sports
PA Bucks Montco High School Sports Lansdale Catholic Tennis Champions
Ella Moran is used to dealing with the typical pressures that come with being a high school athlete.
She plays for the Lansdale Catholics Championship tennis and softball teams, juggling a schedule full of advanced placement courses.
But then there’s the Catholic-League-championship-rest-on-your-shoulders-pressure.
That’s exactly how things unfolded for Moran and the Crusaders in their PCL girls’ tennis championship match against Cardinal Ohara. The game was tied and everyone was finished, except Moran, who advanced to a third set in second base against her opponent. If she won, the Crusaders would secure the championship for the second year in a row.
I was so exhausted and so stressed, Moran recalled. I told my coach I didn’t want anyone looking at me or cheering in the last set.
Moran’s coach, Wendy Bradshaw, was obliged, and she and her players huddled in a far corner of the gym.
The whole place got so quiet, Bradshaw said.
I was so nervous about losing, Moran said. I knew my teammates wouldn’t be mad, but I would have been mad at myself.
Despite her exhaustion, Moran had her best set of the match, winning 6-1 to take the championship.
Championship season:Archbishop Wood Continues Legacy With New PCL Title In Girls Soccer
Moran’s longtime teammate and close friend Bridget Keyser, who is also the quarterback for the Crusaders flag football team, was the first to greet Moran.
Bridget ran to hug me, and finally she grabbed me, Moran said with a laugh. I just fell on the floor because I was so tired and my legs were not stable!
winning ways
Competing for a championship can be exhausting, but that was especially the case for Moran, who rarely plays a third set. Moran hasn’t lost a regular season game in two years, and neither has Lansdale Catholic. But that was certainly not always the case.
The Crusaders only had four players on the team during the COVID abridged 2020 season. They had to lose two games in each game, but still took a few wins.
Moran and Keyser, both seniors now, are the only two left from those early days.
I’m very close to Bridget, Moran said. We had a lot of fun that season when there were only four of us. And I was also able to get a lot more individual instruction and practice.
HS football:Will Scibona, defense comes big in CR North’s nail biter over CR South
Team builders
The extra practice was helpful to Moran and Keyser, neither of whom had much tennis experience prior to Lansdale Catholic. Moran, who describes her tennis history as taking a few lessons and playing a bit in high school, doesn’t play all year round, or in tournaments outside of school, which makes her success even more impressive.
Putting the team over the top was the addition of sophomore Emerson Selgrath. A competitive tennis player prior to Lansdale Catholic, Selgrath settled in the top singles spot, meeting players with similar levels of experience.
Emerson didnt show us how good she was until our first match, said Selgraths freshman season Bradshaw. When we saw her in action, everyone was shocked at how good she was.
One of the parents came over and told me she’s really improved since she started with you, Bradshaw said. I had to laugh because I had nothing to do with it.
Selgrath won her PCL championship match in the first singles in two sets, with Moran winning her stressful second singles in three sets and Keyser winning in the third singles.
Double the fun
In addition to playing singles, Moran and Keyser are also doubles partners.
Playing doubles is certainly quite different, Moran said. It is less stressful than singles. And with Bridget as my partner, it’s much easier because we know each other so well.
The two also know how to win. Moran and Keyser won the PCL Doubles Championship and then the District 12 Class 2A Doubles Championship. They are going for a state championship in the PIAA Class 2A doubles tournament, which starts Friday.
Keep believing:Faith Christian’s First Hockey Team Finds Playoff Success
Playing for fun
Besides tennis, Moran also plays shortstop for the softball team. Her plans for college do not include sports, but many challenging academics. Moran, who is ranked No. 1 in her senior class, plans to study math and engineering at the university she decides to attend. However, she has no intention of giving up tennis altogether.
I think Id likes to play tennis for a league team, said Moran. Something for fun.
Fun is definitely a priority for Moran as she enjoys the final months of her high school career.
Her head coach is happy to help with that.
Ella never gives up and is so easy to coach, Bradshaw said. I’d rather get the job done than be in the spotlight.
In between winning championships, Moran and her teammates rehearsed in costumes at Halloween, a senior night party with a tennis racket salute, and a run. A walk?
While running isn’t usually high on the list of fun training activities, Bradshaw decided to surprise her players during a recent run around the campus neighborhood. The destination?
A lemonade stand for children.
The girls were treated to cups of lemonade and then helped the delighted young entrepreneur decorate his driveway with sidewalk chalk.
That day was just really fun, Moran said.
A look at the PIAA Girls Tennis Tournaments
The team tournaments ended on October 29. In class 2A, Lansdale Catholic fell to District One champion Lower Moreland in the first round. In class 3A, Council Rock Souththe team in third place in District One, defeated District 12 champion Central in the first round but fell to District 7 titlist mountain lebanon in the second round.
In the class 2A doubles tournament, Lansdale Catholics Ella Moran and Bridget Keyser will record it CaThedral Preps Anne Marie Prichard and Sophia Blik in Friday’s first round matchup.
In the Class 3A Singles Championships, Dasha Chichkina of Council Rock South will play Fairview’s Trinity Fox iin the first round on Friday.
|
