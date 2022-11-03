Michigan must win Big Ten to return to playoff

ANN ARBOR, Mich. Not the first edition of the College Football Playoff Ranking officially matter when it comes to determining the final four teams, but reading between the lines, the committee made it clear Michigan will not return to the playoff this season without winning the Big Ten.

Fresh off their maiden voyage to the playoffs last year, many thought the Wolverines would be in a strong position again if they could win their first 11 games before heading to Columbus. In the past, several teams have made it to the top four with one loss without winning a conference title.

But as the playoff picture begins to become much clearer, the path for Michigan to qualify without beating Ohio state and winning the Big Ten seems unlikely.

One of the most surprising rankings of the evening was the decision to place Clemson for Michigan at number 4. Again, it doesn’t matter yetbut it shows that the committee intends to punish the Wolverines for a weak non-conference schedule.

So even if Clemson would lose a game along the way, the committee is not going to rank an 11-1 Michigan team over Clemson’s 12-1. There’s nothing wrong with that — it’s just something we weren’t sure about until the first CFP poll was released. Now we’ve learned that if the resumes are comparable, this particular committee prefers Clemson over Michigan.

Kris Jenkins #94 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (2022 Getty Images)

Then there is the SEC. Don’t be surprised if the loser of this weekend game between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia also stays in the top four. The committee ranked Alabama for the undefeated TCU, even though the Horned Frogs have a stronger resume (no losses, two wins instead of one, four wins on the road compared to four, etc.).

The SEC bias is nothing new in the CFP talk, and it reared its ugly head again on Tuesday, with LSU and Ole Miss checking in at number 10 and 11 despite stronger resumes from teams like Kansas State, Utah and UCLA.

Why is that important? It will only support Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama profiles in the coming weeks. It’s a near guarantee that the SEC will get two teams in the final four, and if those three end up with one loss apiece, they’ll all be ranked the Michigan-Ohio state loser.

Then there’s the Pac-12. Oregon and USC earned places in the top 10, and the committee showed respect midway through that conference with four teams in the top 15 and five overall. Translation: If Oregon or USC finish 12-1, they will take precedence over an 11-1 Big Ten team that was home during championship week of the conference (as it should be).

So the loser of the Michigan-Ohio State game will almost certainly fall behind at least two SEC teams, Clemson, and the winner of the Michigan-Ohio State game. Then there’s also a potential Pac-12 and/or Big 12 champion with one loss to contend with.

At best, a second Big Ten team is seventh on the totem pole.

If Michigan and Ohio State were both ranked in the top four on Tuesday night, it would have shown that the committee values ​​the Big Ten above the ACC, but that is clearly not the case. Ohio State got the benefit of the doubt because, well, Ohio State. But there was so much chatter about Michigan’s early season program, and clearly, the committee listened.

Maybe yell at your screen, just win your games and it will all come naturally! Okay, yes, you’re right. But why pay any attention to the CFP ranking at all?

This was our first look into the minds of the people who have complete control over which teams play for a national championship. That is valuable information. Unfortunately for Michigan, the committee members are not as impressed as the rest of the nation.