Freshman Maya Urata Already Serving Penn Women’s Tennis Wins
Maya Urata almost opted against playing her sport at the collegiate level.
Before college, she kept two specific passions: singing and tennis. But luckily for Penn, she eventually decided to go the tennis route.
Although it’s still early in her career, the freshman phenomenon has taken on a starring role for Penn, 6-4 in doubles and 5-3 in singles over her first four encounters as a Quaker.
Urata started dabbling in tennis at about 5 years old and then started to take the sport more seriously by competing in tournaments around the age of 10. The opportunity for individual and team competition brought her closer to the sport.
She shared that tennis can get lonely at times because no coaching is allowed. So in the end she has to manage the match on her own, including her emotions and tactics.
I’m really happy to be at Penn where I now have the team aspect, Urata said. I played tennis all four years of high school, but that was only a few months into the fall and was very different from college team tennis, but still really fun.
Entering as a five-star recruit to Penn, Urata has brought new energy and a history of athletic success. For the past year, she was a USTA National Clay Court Championships doubles semi-finalist, among other designations as the most valuable girls tennis player in her hometown of La CAAA, California.
Urata noted that many of the skills she honed on the tennis court helped her in the classroom as well. Tennis matches are filled with stress, she says, but she believes the stress and high-pressure situations make her a better player on the court and more equipped to face life’s challenges.
What’s important about tennis is having grit, and you learn how to build independence, said Urata, who has been very fundamental in shaping the person I am today.
Since tennis has been a part of most of uratas life, the big names in tennis have shaped her and her grace on the court, such as Roger Federer, who she got the chance to watch. She admires the way he carries himself on and off the court, his humility and his respect for his opponents.
Urata also estimates to make good memories of the field. While adjusting to university on a new coast with a different rhythm is a challenge for every student, Urata has made a point of exploring the city.
In the free time I have, I enjoy hanging out with my friends and exploring local restaurants and cafes, Urata said. My very first weekend here, actually I went to the US Open and then to the Harry Styles concert in New York. I love that Penn is in a great city and adjacent to other notable cities.
And while Urata misses her family and the Southern California weather, she’s wanted to attend school on the East Coast since the beginning of the recruiting process, ideally in a bright and vibrant city.
My hometown is really small, Urata said, so I really wanted to push to have a different experience to be part of an urban campus. Ultimately, I chose Penn because it combines great tennis with elite academics in a historic, exciting history.
Juggling practices, free time, and schoolwork as a pre-med student is a challenging feat, but Urata has set goals for herself that help her ground on the field.
On the pitch, it’s all about what I can do to help our team win the Ivy League, Urata said. So I plan to work really hard to keep improving my game so I can contribute in a positive way.
