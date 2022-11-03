Field hockey: Skowhegan rallies late to win Class A North title in overtime thriller

GARDINER With a goal after three quarters and their first deficit of the season, Skowhegan hockey coach Paula Doughty delivered a direct message to her team.

I told them, this is it,’ she said. If you don’t do it now, you’re done for the year.’

The players listened.

The River Hawks Samantha Thebarge tied the game in the fourth quarter, and Layla Conways game winner 4:24 in overtime, her second goal of the game, gave Skowhegan a 3-2 win over Oxford Hills in the Class A North Field Hockey Final Wednesday night at Hoch Field.

The River Hawks have won 21 consecutive regional titles, dating back to 2000. The 2020 postseason was not played due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Skowhegan (17-0-0) will face the winner of Wednesday night’s Class A South Finals between No. 1 Cheverus and No. 6 Windham for Saturday’s state championship at Messalonskee High School in Oakland. Cheverus defeated Skowhegan in last year’s final 4-1.

Oxford Hills finished the season 13-2-1.

Stationed on the left, Conway converted a long cross from Sydalia Savage and hit the ball past Oxford Hills goalkeeper Gabby Wright (six saves).

I just held out my stick and hoped for the best, she said with a laugh. We realized what was definitely at stake and we stepped it up.

Thebarge tied the score with 8:17 to go when she converted a Conway pass on a penalty corner.

As the River Hawks celebrated the latest addition to their bulging trophy case, the Vikings were left wondering what would have happened after getting so close. While scoring twice on the River Hawks, who had surpassed their opponents 101-2 when they went in on Wednesday, the performance earned them a consolation prize. Skowhegan defeated Oxford Hills 1-0 in their only regular season game on September 24.

We knew what to do against Skowhegan, said Oxford Hills coach Cindy Goddard, whose team is losing 11 seniors to graduation. We have speed and we have talent, so I was not surprised that we scored on them. We knew they were going to play a big game, so we made some adjustments.

The first quarter went up and down. Skowhegans Conway opened the scoring at just 2:04 into the game, when she took a feed from Savage and fired a low shot to the left of the cage, just past Wright.

The Vikings took the lead with 5:53 to go in the span of Allison Slicer’s mid-air shot that landed behind River Hawks goalkeeper Emmah Corson, whose eight-save performance included a dazzling stop as she kicked the ball and , when it didn’t get very far, it beat away with her gloved hand.

At halftime the score remained 1-1, but there were no shortage of opportunities. Corson made a kick-save in the closing seconds of the first quarter and a close shot in the second quarter from Skowhegans Julia Fitzgerald seeped past Wright, but Oxford Hills Molly Corbett fired the ball away before it could cross the goal line.

The Vikings took a 2-1 lead with 7:18 left in the third inning when Paige Temple got the ball back from a scrum in front of River Hawks’ goal and fired it past Corbett.

Oxford Hills played to win the entire match, Doughty said. We started strong, I think we were a little bit in the lead, which you can’t do. But that last quarter we just played to win.

After Thebarges’ goal, Skowhegan put pressure on Oxford Hills as the final minutes ticked away in regulation, but Vikings Carlee-Mae Cash blocked a shot from Skowan that headed for an empty space in the cage with seconds left.

The River Hawks had eight penalty corners for the Vikings seven.

