Sports
Field hockey: Skowhegan rallies late to win Class A North title in overtime thriller
GARDINER With a goal after three quarters and their first deficit of the season, Skowhegan hockey coach Paula Doughty delivered a direct message to her team.
I told them, this is it,’ she said. If you don’t do it now, you’re done for the year.’
The players listened.
The River Hawks Samantha Thebarge tied the game in the fourth quarter, and Layla Conways game winner 4:24 in overtime, her second goal of the game, gave Skowhegan a 3-2 win over Oxford Hills in the Class A North Field Hockey Final Wednesday night at Hoch Field.
The River Hawks have won 21 consecutive regional titles, dating back to 2000. The 2020 postseason was not played due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Skowhegan (17-0-0) will face the winner of Wednesday night’s Class A South Finals between No. 1 Cheverus and No. 6 Windham for Saturday’s state championship at Messalonskee High School in Oakland. Cheverus defeated Skowhegan in last year’s final 4-1.
Oxford Hills finished the season 13-2-1.
Stationed on the left, Conway converted a long cross from Sydalia Savage and hit the ball past Oxford Hills goalkeeper Gabby Wright (six saves).
I just held out my stick and hoped for the best, she said with a laugh. We realized what was definitely at stake and we stepped it up.
Thebarge tied the score with 8:17 to go when she converted a Conway pass on a penalty corner.
As the River Hawks celebrated the latest addition to their bulging trophy case, the Vikings were left wondering what would have happened after getting so close. While scoring twice on the River Hawks, who had surpassed their opponents 101-2 when they went in on Wednesday, the performance earned them a consolation prize. Skowhegan defeated Oxford Hills 1-0 in their only regular season game on September 24.
We knew what to do against Skowhegan, said Oxford Hills coach Cindy Goddard, whose team is losing 11 seniors to graduation. We have speed and we have talent, so I was not surprised that we scored on them. We knew they were going to play a big game, so we made some adjustments.
The first quarter went up and down. Skowhegans Conway opened the scoring at just 2:04 into the game, when she took a feed from Savage and fired a low shot to the left of the cage, just past Wright.
The Vikings took the lead with 5:53 to go in the span of Allison Slicer’s mid-air shot that landed behind River Hawks goalkeeper Emmah Corson, whose eight-save performance included a dazzling stop as she kicked the ball and , when it didn’t get very far, it beat away with her gloved hand.
At halftime the score remained 1-1, but there were no shortage of opportunities. Corson made a kick-save in the closing seconds of the first quarter and a close shot in the second quarter from Skowhegans Julia Fitzgerald seeped past Wright, but Oxford Hills Molly Corbett fired the ball away before it could cross the goal line.
The Vikings took a 2-1 lead with 7:18 left in the third inning when Paige Temple got the ball back from a scrum in front of River Hawks’ goal and fired it past Corbett.
Oxford Hills played to win the entire match, Doughty said. We started strong, I think we were a little bit in the lead, which you can’t do. But that last quarter we just played to win.
After Thebarges’ goal, Skowhegan put pressure on Oxford Hills as the final minutes ticked away in regulation, but Vikings Carlee-Mae Cash blocked a shot from Skowan that headed for an empty space in the cage with seconds left.
The River Hawks had eight penalty corners for the Vikings seven.
” Previous
Hockey: Freeport beats York in penalty corners for first regional title since 2000
Next one ”
related stories
|
Sources
2/ https://www.centralmaine.com/2022/11/02/field-hockey-skowhegan-wins-class-a-north-title-in-overtime/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Field hockey: Skowhegan rallies late to win Class A North title in overtime thriller
- Kim Kardashian is “a shapeshifter” after wearing a Marilyn Monroe dress
- Imran Khan injured in the leg in an assassination attempt in Pakistan
- Saltzman takes command as new head of US Space Force
- Freshman Maya Urata Already Serving Penn Women’s Tennis Wins
- Xi Jinping affirms China’s commitment to investing in Pakistan despite global slowdown
- Prime Minister Modi hands over 3,024 newly built flats to beneficiaries in Delhi
- Does Kim Kardashian deserve credit for the current slimming clothing craze?
- Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu to win election, polls say – BBC News
- Michigan must win Big Ten to return to playoff
- Why was the late Marcus Evren Zarinana known as “The Flea”?
- Imran Khan was shot in the leg as an unknown assailant opens fire during a rally in Wazirabad