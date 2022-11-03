Alex Boyd leads the way as Stratford Romeons take first place in the Stratford Table Tennis League





STRATFORD Romeos still head of Division One of the Davenports Stratford Table Tennis League after victory over Henley, reports Peter Florence. Alex Boyd led the way with a brace, though he faced stiff opposition from Tim Fell, who had the misfortune to lose after scoring a point more than Boyd over the course of their four-set encounter. Richard Grover added three more points for the visitors, but was unable to beat Fell, who secured the villagers’ lone game. With Romeos winning the doubles, they took home 13-5 for good. Stratford Montagues Paul Vu is the only player to have played in three games this season and remain unbeaten. He notched a brace in his teams Division Two clash with Stratford Othellosbefore rounding out another successful night by taking the doubles win alongside Archie Mathers. Mathers also narrowly beat Seth Warner in a hard-fought match that went all the way. Robert Tkaczyk of Stratford Othellos in action against Paul Vu of Stratford Montagues. (60416966) However, he lost to Robert Tkaczyk when the match ended with Montagues winning 13-6. Ian Nash and Barry Fulford gave Stratford Hamlets an impressive 15-1 victory Stratford Capulets. They achieved this with clean sweeps in all six singles matches, with the only setback losing an end in the closing doubles. Ashorne won with the same score as they entertained FISC. The proceedings began with the clash of the two captains when hosts Steve Bolton faced off against Neil Mudie, who had triumphed in all their previous encounters over the past three years. Mudie looked poised to hold this record as he took the first set, but Bolton then fought back to win the next three and win the match. After that it was all Ashorne as Bolton and Roger Pye secured the remaining four games with no response to come out on top in Division Two.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stratford-herald.com/sport/boyd-leads-the-way-as-romeos-remain-top-9282373/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos