Winners and Losers of the First College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings

The most important thing to remember about the first College Football Playoff rankings is that they are meaningless.

The make-or-break matchups that will define the hunt for the national championship are coming fast and furious, starting with this Saturday’s must-see pairing of No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia.

Later in November, the Big Ten will be decided between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Michigan, a busy race atop the Pac-12 will be reduced to one or two teams, and the Big 12 will either have an undefeated champion for playoff- recording or settling for a house in the slate of New Years Six bowl games.

The history of the play-off format tells us that all answers will be given on the first Sunday of December.

What we can deduce for now from the first ranking of the 2022 season is that the committee does not find a big surprise for the SEC there. The commission is also low at No. 7 TCU and higher at No. 4 Clemson than voters in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

These teams and conferences top the list of winners and losers of the first playoff ranking:

winners

The second

Okay, let’s add them up. Tennessees at No. 1, and there’s no surprise there. The Volunteers have amassed an excellent resume and can take a lead in first place with a win on Saturday against the Bulldogs, who finish at number three. Alabama is No. 6, as the highest-ranking team with one loss going into Saturday’s game against No. 10 LSU, the highest ranked team with two defeats. Just behind the Tigers is No. 11 Mississippi. So, to recap, of the top 11 teams in the rankings, five come from the SEC. The league has multiple options to place two teams in the play-off.

Clemson and the ACC

It wasn’t as bad for the ACC as it was thought heading into the rankings, starting with Clemson coming in for Michigan to round out the top four. With the easiest schedule remaining of any of the top play-off candidates, the Tigers should be very positive about their chances of making it back to the semi-finals after a one-year absence. Clemson coming in at No. 4 is due to wins against three other ACC teams in the rankings: No. 20 Syracuse, No. 21 Wake Forest and No. 22 North Carolina State. (North Carolina was the fifth ACC representative at number 17.) The committee respects the top third of the conference and how Clemson rose to the top of the league.

Tulane

Tulane comes first of the Group of Five teams at number 19, thanks in large part to a non-conference win against number 13 Kansas State. The Green Wave is the only team still undefeated in the American game, heading for two pivotal November matchups against Cincinnati, the conference’s defending champions, and No. 25 Central Florida, the only other team from Group of Five in the ranking. In fact, in the driver’s seat for the entry bid, Tulane could leave plenty of room for error, where a loss in either of those two games, if avenged in the US Conference Championship, wouldn’t prevent the Green Wave from finishing up front in the game. business suit.

losers

TCU

Landing at number 7 in the debut ranking illustrates the hurdles TCU must overcome to reach the national semifinals. Getting behind multiple undefeated fellow Power Five teams is one thing, even if the Horned Frogs have strong arguments for coming for No. 5 Michigan and even No. 4 Clemson. Here’s what really hurts: TCU is one spot behind the Crimson Tide. That shows the committees’ affection for the SEC and underlines how at least one and maybe two teams with one loss from the conference can stay ahead of even the undefeated Horned Frogs the rest of the way. TCU needs help to climb the ladder and crack the top four.

UCLA

It splits her for arguing too much about the relative merits of No. 12 UCLA and No. 9 Southern California, as neither is likely to win the Pac-12 with just one loss and finish in the top four. Still, ahead of the rival Bruins, it seems the Trojans are ignoring each team’s resumption and the strength of the schedule. USC has one win against a team with a winning record, No. 23 Oregon State. UCLA has three: South Alabama, Washington, and No. 14 Utah. While the Bruins have only one win on the road, that win against Utah is one of the best of any team with one loss.