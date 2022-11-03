First Real Road Test Looms For Hockey – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Website





NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The hockey program of the No. 12 University of Notre Dame heads north to the State of Hockey as they take on No. 3 Minnesota at the 3M Arena in Mariucci, Nov. 4-5. The top-15 match-up in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will be the first proper road series of the season for the Irish, after an early home run that has included five of their last six games. The Irish opened their Big Ten slate last weekend with a pair of home slopes against Michigan State, setting a 1-0-1 record over the series and finishing third in the conference with four points. The puck drop for both games in Minnesota is set at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on B1G+ and Bally Sports North Extra. QUICK HITS The Irish maintained their number 12/12 position in the polls after an unbeaten opening weekend of conference play.

After shutting out 5-0 on Friday-evening, the Irish and Spartans skated to a 1-1 tie on Saturday-evening, with the Irish claiming four of the possible six Big Ten points over the weekend. Notre Dame is now third in the conference standings behind Ohio State (9 points) and Penn State (6 points).

Five individuals scored for the Irish in the weekend streak with MSU, led by Nick Leivermann with two goals in the two-night streak. Leivermann (2-1-3) joined Chayse Primeau (1-2-3) and Ryder Rolston (1-2-3) for a team-best three points.

Hunter Strand scored his first multi-point game, scoring a goal and assist for his first points of the 2022-2023 season on Friday night.

Ryan Bischel registered his second shutout of the season and fourth in his career, making 30 saves for the 5-0 final on Friday-evening.

His 41 save performance Saturday night was a career high for the netminder, bringing his weekend save percentage to 0.986, stopping 71 of 72 shots.

For his performance between the pipes in late October, Bischel was named Big Ten Third Star of the Week on November 1. NOTRE DAME vs. MINNESOTA All-time, Notre Dame follows Minnesota in the series, 25-38-5. In Minnesota, the Irish are trying to close the gap in their all-time meetings, trailing the Gophers 13-22-3 in games played in Minneapolis.

Most recently, the Irish defeated the Golden Gophers in an overtime thriller to conclude the 2021-22 regular season series. Landon Slaggert scored the winning goal to earn the weekend split with Minnesota on its own ice. Slaggert led the team in points against Minnesota last season, with a goal and two assists. Eight current Irish skaters highlighted boxing scores in at least one of the two teams’ encounters last season.

Trevor Janicke boasted a team-best two goals against the Gophers in 2021-22.

The current Irish captain scored his first collegiate goal against Minnesota on January 11, 2019. The graduate student has now scored in three of his last four games this season and is second on the team in goals.

Senior striker Jesse Lansdell scored his first collegiate point against Minnesota, assisting on November 2, 2019.

Irish defender Ben Brinkman spent the first four years of his career in Minnesota, competing in 140 games with Notre Dames Big Ten foe and boasting 23 points on two goals and 21 assists. The graduate played in six games for the Irish this season.

