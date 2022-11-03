Kathleen Smith: How Heated Dinner Debates Created Wall Street’s IPO Expert

Kathleen Smith’s rise to become Wall Street’s go-to person in IPOs began at the dinner table.







X









Dinner as a child was more than just a meal for the chairman and co-founder of Renaissance Capital, an independent IPO research firm. It was also a daily debate on current events with her six siblings and mom and dad. The freewheeling discussions were moderated by her father, a newspaper editor who probed his children’s thinking just as he scrutinized his reporters’ stories.

“It was important to him that we had a good conversation over dinner and that we could argue our points,” recalls Smith. “Reading, writing, persuasion and challenging were important skills I learned at home.”

Dotting the i’s and crossing the T’s over steak and potatoes paid off.

Build your own path like Kathleen Smith

Smith has turned those communication skills, which she refined early in her career analyzing technical IPOs at Merrill Lynch, into a thriving business of her own. Founded in 1991, Renaissance Capital lets major investors such as mutual funds know the pros and cons of investing in companies preparing to list their shares on public exchanges for the first time. Smith and her team extract important data and relevant information from prospectuses. And then the company quickly creates a concise, analytical story about a new stock’s prospects.

“I know how to package information,” Smith said. “I’ve been reading SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) documents and prospectuses all my life to find out what drives companies. It’s all about writing persuasively and summarizing things in a way that isn’t too much frills. if you know the story, you can be very good at telling a company’s story.”

If you want to know about IPOs, Smith is probably your first call. Renaissance Capital has been tracking IPOs for decades. She is also a pioneer, launching the Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO), which is now the largest index ETF to hold publicly traded stocks recently. And she’s on Barron’s “100 Most Influential Women in American Finance” List.

Embrace career turning points

Working on Wall Street was not initially on Smith’s radar. And following in her father’s footsteps as a journalist was not an option. “There’s no money in the newspaper business,” she said.

While earning her BA from Penn State University in the early 1970s, she studied Chinese. It was the time when President Richard Nixon practiced ping-pong diplomacy (the US table tennis team was invited to play against the Chinese team in 1971 and the Beijing team toured the US a year later) as a way to thaw relations between the two countries. . But when she worked for the US State Department on China-related matters, she realized the work was too academic for her liking. But her interest in solving financial problems began to take root while running a cash flow project.

“After that, I really wanted a bottom-line, for-profit job,” Smith said.

The career change taught her a great lesson about being successful. The first thing you do in the work world may not turn out to be your true calling. “Trial and error is a big part of life,” Smith said. “Test what works for you. That’s the most important thing. It takes time to figure out what’s the right fit for you.”

Smith recalls how impressed she was with Steve Jobs after he was forced to quit… Apple (AAPL) in 1985 and saw him rush to attract investors for NeXT, the new computer company he founded. “He was incredibly persistent,” Smith said. “He was not immediately on top of the world. Not everything is going your way.” The late Jobs, of course, returned to Apple in 1996 and unveiled the first iPhone 11 years later.

Use early jobs as a career starting point

Smith never had a job she didn’t learn from. No job, she says, is a waste of time.

Her first job was flipping burgers at Burger King. “I was one of the fastest Whopper makers they had,” said Smith. She also worked as a waitress at a country club. And at Penn State, she made money at the university library and as a bartender “serving beers.”

The jobs may not have been glamorous or highly paid. But they built skills that she still uses today to run her own business.

“You learn how to be very customer-oriented and treat everyone with respect,” she said.

Her first breakthrough came after she left the State Department. With an MBA in finance from the Wharton School of Business in hand, she landed a job with Merrill Lynch. One of her duties was to analyze upcoming IPOs and create internal “cheat sheets” that highlighted a company’s prospects that Merrill’s investment bankers could use when pitching the stock to potential institutional investors.

The job on Wall Street led to two breakthroughs that took her from employee to entrepreneur. “I fell in love with technology from my time as an investment bank,” Smith said. More importantly, she saw a huge opportunity to provide independent IPO research to professional investors in a new way.

There was an opening in automating and accelerating IPO research activities, she recalls. Making the company digital was the right choice. Personal computers began to appear on workers’ desks. Software databases came on the market. And the rise of the internet made it easier to distribute the research reports. “I thought to myself, how can we do this more efficiently,” she said.

Take a risk to make it yourself

Smith decided that building a better mousetrap was the way to go. “I said, why shouldn’t I do it alone?” There were no independent IPO research agencies at that time. And because she was independent, her company could “write a report that tells the good and the bad.” Renaissance Capital was also unhampered by regulatory restrictions and so-called quiet periods faced by IPO underwriters.

Of course, she knew that starting her own business was a big risk. But she was also so confident in her own abilities that she could get another job if her startup failed. Smith was not a techie. But she taught herself enough tech tricks to scale the company.

In the early days of Renaissance Capital, she learned FileMaker and used the software to build a database of IPO information that could be used to quickly compile an IPO research report with all the essential information about the revenue, margins, executives, etc. of a company that potential investors should make an informed decision. “Large institutional investors want a different view,” Smith said. “They don’t just want to hear what the salesperson says.”

Going digital also made her and the company look smart and cutting edge. “I thought we should be on the internet, it’s a game-changer,” Smith recalls. So she came up with HTML. She started posting IPO data and research on the internet. She knew she had to be on the internet ahead of her rivals.

“The lesson for entrepreneurs? Keep an eye on what can affect your business,” Smith said.

Learn important lessons for entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs do best when they specialize in something they know, Smith says. “We learned from our jobs on Wall Street how to design a research product that customers wanted,” Smith said.

Also get prepaid and monetize subscriptions. Cash flow is the key to survival. So get prepaid for your services. And create a subscription-based business that results in recurring revenue streams. A good way to diversify subscription revenue is to have different renewal dates for customers.

Resist the temptation to name the company after yourself. You want your business to always be able to grow without your intervention. “We’re called Renaissance Capital, not Smith Capital,” she said. “You don’t want your client to call and say, ‘Where’s Smith?’ You want the customer to talk to your entire company.”

Don’t forget to create a business that you can scale. Hourly rates such as attorney’s fees are not the way to maximize revenue. Creating a highly usable product that you can sell over and over again is a better way to get compensated.

It is important that you start a ‘high IQ’ business. Keep the high value-added part of your business that you can charge more for in-house. And outsource the less important things. It makes it harder for rivals to copy what you’re doing, Smith says. “We have never outsourced our research to India,” Smith says. It’s important to protect your intellectual property, she says. One way we do that is by selling directly to your customers, rather than through an intermediary.

Always focus on the customer. Customers pay for simple things, such as services that save them time, make them smarter and make things easier. For example, “we take a 700-page prospectus and turn it into a one-page report,” Smith said. “And when we issue an IPO advisory, we show them the thought process involved in the decision.”

And finally, avoid get-rich-quick schemes. “If getting rich were that easy, we’d all be here,” Smith said. “Have integrity in what you do and realize it will take hard work. Hard work is the first barrier to entry.”

Smith’s Keys

Co-founder of Renaissance Capital, the go-to company for IPO data and manager of the largest IPO ETF, in 1991.

Overcome: Tough high-tech demands to keep her business on the cutting edge.

Lesson: “Trial and error is a big part of life. Test what works for you. That’s the most important thing. It takes time to figure out what works for you.”

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE THIS:

Sports medicine father defeated his own physical challenges

Be resilient and life’s problems will make you better

Inspirational Quotes: Derek Jeter, Evelyn Ashford and others

IBD Digital: Unlock IBD’s Premium Stock Lists, Tools and Analytics Today

MarketSmith: research, charts, data and coaching all in one place