Jelena Dokic speaks out about abusive tennis teenager after horrific video

Australian tennis player Jelena Dokic has delivered a hard truth after the tennis world was shocked by a video of a 14-year-old player being attacked by her father.

The video showed graphic footage of the tennis player being kicked and punched by the man before being thrown to the ground and kicked repeatedly.

Anti-violence lawyer Igor Juric posted the video, sent to him by a source, saying he believed the incident was the result of a poor training session.

The video soon drew shock and horror from around the world as tennis stars past and present stormed the horrific scene.

Warning: disturbing images

Serbia’s interior ministry announced on Sunday that a Chinese citizen had been arrested over the incident.

After a video of him (allegedly) beating his 14-year-old daughter appeared in the media, police immediately took all measures and actions within their jurisdiction and quickly identified the suspect, a translated statement said.

(The man) was ordered to be detained for up to 48 hours and will be taken to the First Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade with a criminal record.

But former world No. 4 tennis commentator Dokic, who has spoken openly about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her father Damir during her career, said the cycle of abuse meant this wouldn’t have been an isolated incident.

I feel sick, I threw up and I’m heartbroken after seeing this, Dokic posted on Instagram. Do you find this cheeky?

The tennis community expressed its outrage over a horrific video of a young tennis player being assaulted on the court.

The video was posted by anti-violence lawyer Igor Juric.



It’s just it’s a normal day for many of us who have been or are being abused, especially as children. Hitting, pulling our ears, spitting in our faces, throwing us to the ground, punching and kicking us. Just another day for us and that includes this 14 year old girl.

Imagine what goes on behind closed doors. It’s even worse.

This is exactly why I talked about it and wrote about it.

I’ve always said I’m not the first or the last to experience this, but my question is now have things changed in the way our sport and society deal with it?

I’m glad this monster was caught on video, but people watch this and don’t do anything until he started kicking her on the floor. The media must also do more.

Talk more about this. Our sport and players, especially those who have a large platform, need to create more awareness about this.

Jelena Dokic takes part in the 2011 Australian Open. Getty Images

And clubs, federations, governing bodies must do their part. They now have to respond to this.

The question is whether enough is already being done to just pay attention to this.

All the journalists around the world and all of you on your Twitter profiles who love all the stories and gossip, how about this?

Do some players play a grand slam or not or do they date each other? Who cares. What about this poor girl? Who will talk about her and protect her?

I’ll tell you from personal experience. No one.

Jelena Dokic reacts during a match on May 7, 2009. AP

I just hope this time someone will help because she is scared and broken and she will be traumatized forever.

Come on everyone, media, social media, players, ex-players, journalists. share this, talk about it, post it, repost it.

Is it hard to watch? Yes, but remember that the reality of what goes on behind closed doors is even more brutal.

Because remember that not everyone survives this and lives are lost because of this kind of behavior that we don’t talk about enough. Some do not survive, some are killed and some commit suicide.

Damir Dokic, Jelena Dokic’s father, in January 2000. AFP via Getty Images

You just don’t hear about it. So it’s time to make some noise.

Serena Williams, former coach Patrick Mouratoglou, responded to Dokics post, replying: Terribly disgusting. I agree 100% Jelena. This man should go to jail. This is where he belongs. This has nothing to do with tennis but with sick people destroying their children’s lives because they are mentally ill. You’ve been very brave to speak out and write a book about what you’ve been through.

Dokic revealed the horrific abuse she suffered at the hands of her father during her tennis career in her book ‘Unbreakable’.

She revealed that she was beaten regularly with a belt or hard boot, including an incident where she was knocked unconscious.

Jelena Dokic watches during the US Open. Getty Images

She wrote that Tennis Australia had expressed concerns about the well-being of Dokics at the time.

Dokic wrote in the book: A mediocre training session, a loss, a bad mood, each of these triggers him to pull the belt forward. My loss especially enrages my father. I rarely lose, but when I do, the consequence is brutal, Dokic and Halloran wrote in “Unbreakable.”

Then he tells me to take my shirt off. It hurts a lot less when you have your shirt on and that’s why he lets me take it off. I stand in my bra, with my back to him, and he orders me not to move when he hits me. Often he almost cuts my skin with the belt.

She also said in a 2017 interview with “The Project” the constant abuse became normal.

After a few years, you get to a point where it’s just your everyday life and you accept it as being, say, normal, Dokic said.

That’s what my life was about, I had to deal with that literally every day.

There was always something, even if sometimes it wasn’t physical, which was very rare, it was emotional. There was always something I didn’t do right.