Michigan Hockey Ranked #1 Team in the Country in Recent Polls

College hockey has a new #1, and guess who, it’s your Michigan Wolverines, jumping 3 places past St. Cloud State, Minnesota, and Denver, Michigan went from #4 to #1 in one week, which is not common .

This one Michigan hockey team is young but how talented they are. With a 7-1 record and 12 NHL draft picks (with more to come in 2023), this team exceeds all expectations, especially with new head coach Brandon Naurato. They have some impressive wins and impressive players, let’s talk about that for a moment.

What are some of the key wins that have brought Michigan Hockey to #1?

Boston University: Michigan nearly defeated #9 BU, with the final game being a one-goal game. But what about the game for it? Michigan absolutely destroyed the Terriers with a final score of 9-2.

Seven different players scored that night, all underclassmen. Mackie Samoskevich and Seamus Casey both had a night with two goals. It was an absolutely flawless game in every way and the Wolverines really proved themselves that night as an elite hockey team.

West Michigan: The Wolverines’ most recent opponent is one of the most hated rivals in the state. Everyone was very excited about the home-and-home series against the Western Michigan Broncos, players and fans alike.

Michigan hockey caught fire and swept the Broncos, shocking many. Western Michigan likes to talk, claiming that the Wolverines are afraid of the Broncos, especially because of last season’s Great Lakes Invitational situation. But last weekend proved otherwise.

Sweeping a team like Western Michigan is huge. One of the games is in their own shed, which is one of the most intimidating atmospheres in college hockey. While both games were incredibly close (5-4 win and 6-5 OT win), Michigan overcame adversity and looked absolutely outstanding.

Although Michigan has only played 8 games, there were some key highlights in the team, most of which were underclassmen and even freshmen. Who are they?

Adam Fantilli: The previous #19s in Michigan have been good ones, with notable names like Dylan Larkin and Brendan Brisson. Early on, 8 games early, Fantilli does justice to that number. Predicted to finish in the top 3 NHL entry next season, he leads the team in points at age 18. With 18 points in 8 games (8 G, 10 A), he could very well be a Hobey Baker finalist by the end of the season, and don’t be surprised if he wins it! He took a hat-trick against Lake Superior State, which is incredibly rare in hockey, especially at the collegiate level.

Fantilli has only scratched the surface with this program, he becomes one of the Wolverine greats.

Mackie Samoskevich: Sophomore, Mackie Samoskevich really shows this year. We saw great improvement over the course of last season, but this year he is consistently on top for the Michigan Hockey team. Samoskevich, a first round for the Florida Panthers in 2021, really proves why he went into the first round. He has 6 goals and 6 assists, a total of 12 points so far and he will definitely increase that throughout the season.

Rutger McGroarty: In 8 games played, 2022 first round pick for the Winnipeg Jets, Rutger McGroarty has 10 points (4 G, 6 A). Three of those goals were hat-tricks in last weekend’s game against Western Michigan. His hatty happened to be the second hat-trick of the season, both captured by freshmen. Rutger is 3rd on the team in overall points, not only is he a goalscorer, but he is incredibly physical and almost always tries to find a way to force a turnover. He’s showing a lot of promise so early, he’s going to do great things this season.

T.J. Hughes: This one surprised many Michigan hockey fans. Everyone expected one Hughes to be a standout on the team, but not many expected TJ Hughes to make the splash he did. There has only been one match so far in which TJ has not scored a point. He has played multiple multi-point games, including a two-goal game against Lake Superior State.

Usually, fans always focus on first round picks or NHL prospects. They expect them to be our top scorers. Often, however, a player will surprise them. That just happens to be TJ Hughes on this Wolverines squad. He’s going to do great things for this team and I can’t wait.

While each player makes their own impact and each game contributes to its success, there are clear outliers.

This team is young, but this team is special and they have surprised college hockey fans across the country. They go to distant places and will only get better with time.