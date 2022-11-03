



The 2022 Fremont Butterfly October Open tournament took place last weekend at the Fremont Table Tennis Academy. It featured about 80 players competing in 14 events for trophies and medals. Players came from the South Bay such as San Jose and Milpitas and as far north as Sacramento. Rohan Bubna was the best player of the tournament with 2 , 1 and 2 ! The next tournament is scheduled for December 9-11, 2022. FULL RESULTS | ASSESSMENT RESULTS Day 1 (Fri 28 Oct):

The first day featured the entry level events such as under 25 rating, under 50 rating, under 100 rating and under 400 rating. Under 25, it all started with Isaac Stephen beating Reyansh Kimothi in the semi-finals and Anchit Nayak in the final to take first place in his first tournament. Then came Under 400 with Rayan Chatterjee taking 1st, his second win in a sanctioned tournament, over Aneeka Rao. Aneeka would get her Under 100 title over Nihar Shah. The Under 50 event was won by Surya Gayam, another player who played a tournament for the first time, over Russell Fernando in the semi-final and Siddanth Gogikari in the final. Day 2 (Sat, 29 Oct): The second day started with the under 1600 event. Tega Sebeni won the event again without losing a match to Rohan Bubna, who would become the player of the tournament. Juniors 12 and under was won by Shaarav Sunil over Mihika Vangapalli. Under 1300 was won by Rohan Bubna who steamed his club mates to win the event. He won the semifinal against Abilash Amarthaluri and the final against Raghav Bikkina. The event with a rating below 1000 was won by Tanishq Dhavali over Ruhi Majumdar in the semi-final and Raj Thapliyal in the final. The under-700 event concluded the second day of play. The event was won by Ruhi Majumdar over Vihan Bahal. Day 3 (Sun 30 Oct): The main event, Open Singles, started on the third day. Rohan Sirisena Manamendra Gedara won the event for the third time without losing a match. He won the semifinal against first-time tournament player Jiangtao Ma from China and the final against Sacramentos James Therriault. Tom Ruan dominated the Under 2200 event with opponents’ game scores of 5.3,2,6,6,4,10,3,1,6,6,2. Rohan Bubna would be the big surprise to win the under 1900 despite being one of the lower seeds. He upset 4 higher rated players to win the event. Another big surprise came in the juniors aged 17 and under when Karthik Kalle, who just turned 10, beat higher-rated and older players to win the event.

