India boss of cricket off the pitch. And then?

Partisan cricket fans in Pakistan and Bangladesh are foaming at social media about India supposedly being in charge of the game off the pitch, allowing the team to take control of other sides in the playing arena. The story goes something like this: Because of its population, the size of its TV audience and its economic weight, India has become a money-spinner for the game, which is otherwise deadlocked in other cricket countries. Ergo, foreign cricket boards live on revenue from India, giving the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) and Indian cricketers a huge influence both off and on the pitch.

According to this yarn, the punching power manifests itself on the pitch in the way Indian players bully umpires about decisions to steer things their way. Two recent examples are cited: First, Virat Kohli gestures to the referee for a no-ball at height in the match against Pakistan. Apparently it was only at Kohlis’s insistence, and under pressure, that the umpire gave it as a no-ball. Something similar apparently happened in India’s match against Bangladesh on Wednesday, when Kohlis gestured that a bouncer was reportedly too high, leading the referee to give it a no-ball for height. According to this Twitterati, India also influenced the ground curator/umpires/umpires and match referees to resume play after the rain delay on Wednesday, when ground conditions were less than ideal.

Several things are sketchy in this story, starting with the fact that every batter and bowler is free to gesture/appeal/express themselves (without being offensive) and they do. Just that it is noticed more often in the case of Indian players especially Kohli because of his bigger than life view. That is the price of pedigree, fame and success. People love to solve on him. Many Pakistani players would have protested in the same way, but you wouldn’t even remember their names. Besides, when it comes to rude and questionable behavior on the pitch, Indians can’t hold a candle to Pakistani players.

Specifically with regard to the height no-ball, there are probably as many experts/analysts who thought it was a no-ball as those who thought it wasn’t. So no proof that Indian cricket money bought off the entire commentary. As for the umpires, even a cursory investigation will show that there have been as many decisions against India as against India in recent times. Statistics don’t seem to confirm bias in favor of India. In this case, the umpire explained that he had to turn around to see if the ball had cleared the ropes before turning his attention to the no-ball problem.

But the Pakistanis were not convinced and the nagging since that day has been incessant. The Bangladesh game has strengthened it. It’s another matter that both Pakistan and Bangladesh screw up when they had India in charge. There have been many such meltdowns, even without a starring role from umpires or the weather. Our neighbors specialize in meltdowns.

Rather than run through all these tedious arguments and counter-arguments, two Australian commentators have taken a simple approach to the whole issue: yes, India is using its influence. Why not? What’s wrong with it?

The guys on the Grade Cricketer podcast are irreverent and funny, but they’re also very sharp and insightful, despite their profuse use of copulatory verbs and scatalogue humor. Their simple argument is that the English ruled the game for a century, the Australians ruled it for 40 years, and now it’s India’s turn. India’s earnings keep the game alive. Pakistan, which feeds on the crumbs that Indian cricket sweeps off the table, the cricket board presidents say, can suck it up.

This is roughly how the US has approached global affairs for nearly 75 years: we are a superpower by virtue of our economic, financial and military influence. Do not you like it? Suck it up. It doesn’t matter if we have large trade deficits or are up to our necks in debt. As long as the dollar remains the world’s reserve currency based on the prospects of the US as a stable society and healthy economy, we are good for the superpower swag.

Of course it’s another matter that things can change and the tide can and often changes. To paraphrase his Nobel laureate Bob Dylan: the first now will be the last and the present now will be over later, oh times are changing.

So could Pakistan, especially in cricket: if Pakistan beats South Africa later in the day and then beats Bangladesh, and India loses to Zimbabwe on Sunday, Pakistan could make it to the semi-finals for India, in which case some insufferably smug Indian partisans will do that. get what they deserve. So are many Pakistani commentators who are all too easy to denigrate their team at the first hint of failure.

But India’s cold calculus that is in charge of cricket off the pitch is not going to change for the time being, even if the Indian team is challenged on the pitch. If there is no India, cricket will literally be much poorer.

