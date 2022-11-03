Iowa Football Stock Watch: A Flicker of Hope

The Hawks are back baby! The offense is purring, the defense is filthy and special teams are clicking on all cylinders for the most part!

While only a few of those are true for this season, the Hawkeyes were a complete football team on a Saturday in October. I don’t know what kind of Hocus Pocus Brian Ferentz was capable of whipping up, but the attack looked more than confident. It probably had a lot to do with Northwest’s defense being at or near the bottom of the barrel in most defensive categories, but we Hawk fans don’t have the luxury of mocking offensive prowess this year. Is that in itself an indictment of how badly the unit has played so far? Secure. We remain hopeful that Saturday’s performance means unit growth and that hopefully they will slowly emerge from the darkness in time for the stretch run.

Here’s a look at whose stock is rising and a shocking Hawkeye going down.

Stock on

Spencer Peter

My god it happened. After last week’s benching against Ohio. St, I never thought this moment would come for Spencer Petras. Whether or not you think he should be the starter, Spencer played a great game. In one of his best performances as Hawkeye, Petras read stat line 21/30 for 220 yards and (gasp) a touchdown pass! Spencer delivered ball after ball straight for the money to his intended targets. He went 14/18 in the first half alone. That rule is even better when you consider that two have fallen, including one for a score and a throw. A bigger story coming out of the Northwestern win for Spencer was that it looked like he was reading the defense in real time for once. His game did not appear as scripted on where he pitched the football. This is evident from eight different Hawkeyes catching passes on Saturday. I also liked that Spencer pulled the ball down and got something small a few times instead of taking a bag. One of those improvisations also resulted in a 17 meter gain for Monte Pottebaum. No Northwestern is not good but hopefully this game can give the Hawkeye signal caller some confidence.

Arland Bruce IV

Finally! It took until game number eight, but we were all finally reminded of why we were all so excited about Arland in the season. Bruce on the day registered 2 catches for just 19 yards, but got 3 touches in the run game and it paid off. Bruce took one of his sweeps to the house 23 yards later in the game. This kid is a playmaker who will need even more touches in the coming weeks, but like Spencer, hopefully his confidence will be boosted on Saturday.

Nico Rah-gah-ee-nee

Another Hawkeye recipient who saw their shares soar was Nico Ragaini. The senior had his best game of the year with 4 receptions for 66 yards. This was only the second time this year that a Hawkeye wideout led the team in receiving yards, the other also being Nico against Nevada. It was great to see Spencer identify Nico on some of the short crossers and then deliver a ball where Ragaini could demonstrate his toughness and athleticism after the catch. Like Bruce, Ragaini’s success (or lack thereof) will have a huge impact on how Iowa wraps up its 2022 campaign.

Caleb Johnson

RB1 is officially incarcerated. True freshmen may be the Hawkeyes’ best homerun threat within the offense. I continue to be amazed at the ease with which Johnson picks up bits of meter. He always seems to be running at 60% until you realize he is running past everyone and not catching up to them. Could he run with a little more leaning forward? Could be. However, I seem to remember that Melvin Gordan had a very similar running style and it worked out well.

Caleb’s ability to not chop his feet and immediately head north and south is so refreshing and encourages well for this offense. It’s also starting to become apparent that this kid knows what he’s doing when it comes to pass protection. If Johnson can become a legitimate downback, the Hawkeyes have something special of their own.

Sam Laporta

On another Saturday, Laporta leads the Hawks at receptions. There’s not much to say about the senior at this point, other than I’d love to see him rack up touchdowns in the final games of his career. If he can do that and lead Iowa to a saved season against five direct West division rivals, I believe his name can finally be mentioned among former Hawkeye greats as truly elite.

Attacking line

I lumped them together when they were terrible and I will do the same this first time they found success. This young unit was solid on Saturday. They opened up a lot of holes for Johnson and Leshon Williams to run through and that then allowed Iowa to gain possession time. Hawkeyes’ top 5 right now are Richman at LT, Colby LG, Jones C, Stephens RG and Plumb at RT. Plumb, though he’s struggled his entire career, now has his chance to become a classic Iowa story under Ferentz as a Senior who struggled his entire career, but finally let the lamp burn during his final season. Northwestern came into the game on Saturday with a very porous run defense, it should be noted, but I’m still curious if the same success can be repeated at Purdue next week.

Riley Moss

It dawned on me that last week I forgot to mention Moss in my tribute to Seniors in the Defense. Somewhat easily overlooked this season, Moss had a game on Saturday. Riley had 5 tackles to go, 2 passes defending and a devastating hit on Evan Hull that day. He hasn’t had the raw numbers he had last year, but Moss has proven his worth every week for this Hawkeye defense. The next assignment? Stop Charlie Jones.

Jay Higgins

The heir to Campbell’s throne at middle linebacker did his best to imitate #31 on Saturday. Higgins had his best game as a Hawkeye who recorded 12 tackles on the day. If there was a silver lining to Jestin Jacobs’ injury this year, it’s the extended playing time Higgins has been given. The experience should bode well for next year’s linebacking core.

The Defense Line

There were too many guys having great days on Saturday, so I’ll name them all. Because as bad as Northwestern is, running back Evan Hull was still among the conference leaders in total offense per game. on Saturday, the Wildcat tailback managed just 32 yards on 11 carries, while adding just 25 yards on 5 receptions. That’s dominance from a unit that also managed 6 bags in the day. Joe Evans, LVN, Deontae Craig, Noah Shannon, Ethan Hurkett and Logan Lee have all teamed up on Wildcat dual threat QB Brendan Sullivan. Northwestern came into play and was 18th in the country in allowed sacks. The fact that Iowa dominated this offensive line in the way it did bodes well for this weekend’s game at West Lafayette, where line pressure will be paramount.

Drew Stevens

Week after week this kid keeps us wondering why the hell he wasn’t named season starter from day one? The true freshman connected on all 4 of his field goals, including a 54-yarder career. I’m going to compare Drew to two previous kickers from Iowa. First, I think he hits a great ball. His 54-foot shoe had a nice slow rotation over an even entry. The ease with which he delivered that slow-spinning ball reminded me of Mike Meyers. Hopefully he’s better at clutching than Meyers, but there’s evidence of that in my second comparison. As a kicker, people think you’re supposed to stay a robot throughout the game, never letting your emotions get too high or too low. However, the kickers who have the ability celebrate their triumphs as Stevens did after his 54 yarder often became elite. Steven’s celebration of fist pumps at the logo reminded me of my all-time favorite Hawkeye Nate Kaeding. Nate followed that line of being super excitable yet cold as ice in the clutch. If that’s what Coach Woods has in Stevens for the next four years, Iowa may have an all-timer on his hands.

Stock down

Tory Taylor

It’s blasphemy on my part to throw a fellow gambler into the stocks category, but Tory had another weird day. My theory behind his 13 yard punt with shaft in the first half is that he was so upset because he didn’t always have to go on the field. So yes, I suppose we can blame the violation elsewhere then. But in all seriousness, Iowa will need the Tory Taylor from the start of the year to come to the fore as every game from now on should promise to be close.