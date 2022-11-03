The Maryland tennis club representing US Open semifinalist Tiafoe . has trained

Maryland-born Frances Tiafoe hits a backhand during the quarterfinals of the US Open. Tiafoe, who trained at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, became the first black man to reach the US Open semifinals since Arthur Ashe in 1972. Photo by All-Pro Reels/Wikimedia Commons.

Amari OBrien has been playing tennis since she was 6 years old, but as a teenager she was looking for a place where she could take her skills to the next level.

She traveled from her hometown of Kalamazoo, Michigan to College Park, Maryland to practice for two weeks in 2019 on the Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC)which provides full-time training programs and education for youth and adults.

Then OBrien earned a scholarship and moved to Maryland last year to attend the club full-time. The 16-year-old said the club’s small size and supportive environment made the opportunity too tempting to turn down.

More attention could be given to me, O’Brien said. I would choose this place over any other just because of the environment. It’s always very positive. There is always someone here to help you with any problem you have. They support our journey.

The JTCC provides online training for its full-time members. While there is no boarding facility or housing for members or staff, the club maintains a close-knit family atmosphere.

It’s a very supportive environment, said Nikola Galov, a 15-year-old in the 10th grade. The staff is always there to help you. I trust them because I know it’s in my favor. They will do what they can to help me, whether it be about school or tennis.

The JTCC also has a number of notable alumni, including rising star Frances Tiafoe. The Maryland native made a historic flight to the US Open semifinals earlier this year, becoming the first American man since 2006 and the first black man to reach that milestone since 1972.

In a recent interview with the Washington Post, Tiafoe said training in Prince George’s County, an area unknown to many outside the Maryland-DC bubble, only fueled his ambition.

I think a lot of people overlook this area, Tiafoe told the Washington Post. A lot of people [here] feel like they have something to prove.

But at the JTCC, the coaching staff emphasizes that members can just play tennis without the pressure of getting big enough to turn pro.

If you want to learn tennis, there is definitely a program for you at JTCC, said John Niswander, a marketing and events executive at the club. It all depends on what you are trying to get out of the program in terms of your level and your skills.

The majority of the 1,000 members of the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park are children aged 4-12. Photo courtesy of Junior Tennis Champions Center.

The tennis club offers training programs for adults and children ages 4 and up, as well as adaptation training for people using wheelchairs and free lessons for veterans. It has about 1,000 members, the majority of whom are children aged 4-12.

The JTCC employs experienced coaches and provides an abundance of spaces for young athletes to complete their training, with a total of 32 courts, including indoor, outdoor, hard and clay courts.

The club supports its members not only on the field, but also in their academic life, with tutoring and after-school programs.

The JTCC also emphasizes: community outreachoffering free tennis lessons at 14 schools in Montgomery County, Prince Georges County and Washington, DC. Members are required to volunteer hours, giving young athletes the opportunity to give back to the local community.

Members are also allowed to travel and participate in top junior tournaments around the country, such as the Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships in Florida.

Many players and coaches stay with JTCC because we have a very big family, said Terence Tche, a coach of the club.

For the young athletes currently attending the JTCC, training at the same club with the same coaches who helped Tiafoe train is an additional motivation to follow in his footsteps.

It gives me a lot of inspiration because I’m on the same path as him, Galov said. I go through the same coaches as him. To see that he has gone so far in his career and made it to the US Open semifinals. That gives me so much inspiration and motivation. I know I can do that too. I just have to trust the process.

OBrien said training with the same coach as Tiafoe reinforces her ambition to be a similar role model for female players.

It’s super cool to know that his former coach is coaching me, OBrien said. It gives me the belief that I can do the same on the women’s side.

