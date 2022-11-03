EXAMPLE: Men’s Hockey Travels to #8 UConn for Weekend Hockey East Series





ORONO, Maine The University of Maine men’s ice hockey team will drop the puck on the 2022-23 Hockey East road portion of the schedule with a weekend run at #8 UConn. Game time for Friday is scheduled for 7:05 PM, while Saturday is set for 4:05 PM. GAME INFORMATION

Game #8: Maine Black Bears at #8 UConn Huskies

DATE:Friday November 4, 2022

TIME:7:05 PM EN

SITE:XL Center — Hartford, Conn.

2022-23 REPORTS:Maine 2-4-1(0-1-1 HU), #8 UConn 7-1-1(4-1-0 HU) Game #9: Maine Black Bears at #8 UConn Huskies

DATE:Saturday November 5, 2022

TIME:4:05 PM EN

SITE:XL Center — Hartford, Conn. WATCHLISTENLIVE STATSTWITTER



About the black bears The Black Bears are entering the 2022-23 season with 16 new faces on the roster after seeing 13 players graduate, transfer or leave to pursue professional hockey. 12 letter winners from the 2021-22 season return for this chapter of Maine hockey, including the four newly minted captains. Jakub the orphan will wear the ‘C’ while Lynden Breen , Ben Poisson and David Breazeale have each earned an ‘A’ on their jersey. The 11 incoming freshmen and five transfers are the players added by the coaching staff, who are behind the bench in their second full season. Freshman defender BrandonHolt leads the BlackBears in points with two goals and three assists, while freshmen KillianKiecker-Olson (1G, 2A) and ThomasFreel (1G, 2A) each have three points in the short season. Five different black bears have scored exactly two goals in the first seven games (Holt, Breen, Villeneuve-Houle, Hanson and Renwick), while three different players have provided three or more assists (Poisson, Holt and Breazeale). About the Huskies UConn closed the 2021-22 season with a 20-16 record, eventually falling to #11/#12 UMass in the East Hockey Championship game. The Huskies return two of their top five scorers from 2021-22 in RyanTverberg and HudsonShandor. LoganTerness came out in 1 game last season. The sophomore goalkeeper posted a 3.08 GAA and a .903 save percentage while losing his lone start for the Huskies. The series with UConn UMaine and UConn first faced each other in 1977. The Black Bears follow 6-8-4 in the all-time series. The teams played against each other twice in the 2021-2022 season. Maine hosted the huskies in Orono. UConn won both East Hockey games. Donavan Villeneuve Houle scored two goals against the Huskies, while Grant Hebert and Jakub the orphan both found the back of the net once during last season’s run. After first meeting on December 9, 1977, a 10-2 UMaine win, the teams played again in 1978 and only met again when the Huskies joined Hockey East in 2014. -UMaine-

