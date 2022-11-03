Men’s Hockey Continues ECAC Game on #15 Harvard Friday; Dartmouth Saturday





PROVIDENCE, RI The Brown Bears (1-1-0, 1-1-0 ECAC) continue the ECAC conference game this weekend with a pair of road races, starting with a game against 15th-ranked Harvard Crimson (2-0- 0, 2-0-0 ECAC) on Friday for a Saturday clash with the Dartmouth Big Green (0-2-0, 0-1-0 ECAC). Friday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Bright-Landry Hockey Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, while Saturday’s game kicks off at 5 p.m. at Thompson Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+. EXPLORE THE BEARS Brown goes into the weekend with a 1-1-0 overall record and the same figure in the ECAC conference game after splitting the season series with Yale to start the 2022-23 season.

Brown suffered a 2-0 road loss in the season opener on Saturday with Matthew Caron recording 33 saves. In Sunday's rematch at Meehan Auditorium, Nathan Plessis and Cole Quisenberry scored goals in the first period and the Bears won 2-1.

Four different Bears have provided assists as six Bears have a point to start the season.

Caron took the win on Sunday and needed just 15 saves, the fewest in a win in the sophomore’s career. SCOUTING THE CRIMSON Harvard enters the weekend as the 15th team in the nation according to the USCHO.com and the USA Today Polls.

The Crimson opened the season with a 5-2 win over Dartmouth and a 4-2 win over Princeton at home last weekend.

Sophomore Matthew Coronato leads the team through two games with three goals. The Calgary Flames first-round squad posted 18 goals and 36 points in 34 games last season.

Alex Laferriere leads the Crimson with four points through two games, split between two goals and two assists. A total of 10 Crimson skaters found the score sheet last weekend.

Between the blows, Mitchell Gibson and Derek Mullahy split the duties on the opening weekend. Both netminders conceded a few goals in their respective starts to take the win. THE 2021-22 SEASON SERIES Harvard took a 5-2 win over Brown in the November meeting at Bright-Landry Hockey Center last season.

Thomas Manty and Jake Harris found the back of the net for the Bears, with Luke Kania making up for the loss in the net.

In the December rematch at Meehan Auditorium, goalkeeper Matthew Caron stopped all 34 shots while seniors Tristan Crozier and Michael Maloney scored in the third period to give the Bears a 2-0 win. WITHIN THE GENERAL SERIES Friday marks the 181st meeting between Brown and Harvard in a series dating back to 1898.

Harvard holds the series edge, 118-48-14. Under Whittet, the Bears are 8-16-2 against the Crimson. SCOUTING THE BIG GREEN Dartmouth head into the weekend looking for their first win of the season after losing 5-2 to Harvard and an 8-3 loss to Army at home.

Five different Dartmouth skaters scored in the opening weekend and nine got an assist. Freshman Cooper Flinton leads the team through two games by two points.

After starting 23 games as a sophomore a season ago, Clay Stevenson left Dartmouth for the professional ranks and is currently on ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays roster.

Between the legs, freshman Cooper Black has received both starts and has a 4.11 goals against average and a save rate of .887.

Mikey Roberts played the final at 17:42 in the second period against Army, scoring five goals before Black returned for the third period. THE 2021-22 SEASON SERIES Brown defeated the Big Green in 2021-22 and took a 4-0 home win in December before finishing the season with a 3-2 road win in February.

Matthew Caron started both games against Dartmouth and stopped 57-of-59 shots in the two games to take both wins.

Manty scored both game-winning goals against the Big Green last season. WITHIN THE GENERAL SERIES Saturday marks the 165th meeting between Brown and Dartmouth in a series dating back to 1898.

Dartmouth holds the series edge, 85-71-8 with a 47-31-2 home record. Under Whittet, the Bears are 8-18-1 against Dartmouth. HOW MUCH? Brown allowed just 16 shots on target in Sunday’s 2-1 home win over Yale, marking the lowest shots in nearly seven years.

The 16 shots against is the lowest total since Brown allowed just 14 Colgate shots in a 5-0 win over the Raiders on November 27, 2015.

Sunday marked the 10th time a team of Brown has held opponents under 20 shots since the start of the 2011-12 season.

GOALIE 1 sophomore goalkeeper Matthew Caron was strong in opening weekend against the Bulldogs, conceding just three goals on 51 shots.

The native of Abbottsford, British Columbia, is in the NCAA's top 10 goals against average and savings percentage after opening weekend. FIRST SHIFT freshman Zackary Tonellic picked up his first collegiate assist in his first collegiate shift Sunday against Yale.

The younger Tonelli picked up a Jordan Tonelli bounce back and found Jackson Munro at the top of the zone. Munro's shot was deflected by Nathan Plessis in front to give Zackary the secondary helper.

