



Teaching Cricket & Hockey is back! Cricket Ireland is hosting another session of its brilliant teacher training program on teaching cricket and hockey on November 17 at 7:30pm. In partnership with Hockey Ireland, the program aims to sustainably support both primary and secondary school sport by providing training and resources to teachers eager to teach cricket and hockey in their schools. Introducing teachers to the basics of each sport, along with planning and delivering playground, gym or after-school sessions will be supported by game-based resources, including activities and small-scale games. Delivered as a 90-minute webinar, teaching Cricket and Hockey is an accessible and interactive learning opportunity. The fascinating webinars are delivered by experienced cricket and hockey coaches. Stephen MaxwellCoach Education Manager at Cricket Ireland: “Cricket Ireland has partnered with Hockey Ireland to develop this training initiative to support teachers at both primary and secondary levels. In addition to this course, Cricket Ireland has partnered with Chance to Shine to develop and deliver free teaching materials for teachers to deliver curriculum-oriented lessons, using cricket as a vehicle. out of the classroom and into the school yard. As ‘bat and ball’ sports, cricket and hockey complement each other incredibly well and we see this as an important opportunity to increase access to both sports in schools across the island. Arming teachers with the skills and knowledge to deliver both cricket and hockey in their schools aims to sustainably increase active participation in both sports by empowering more people, more opportunities to be involved more often.” Registration for teaching cricket and hockey is now open and can be opened here with date and time details below: Register now, click on this link! November 17, 19:30 hrs 21:00 Participation in the program costs only 10.00 per teacher, payable on registration and gives users access to the webinar, online learning module and activity resources. If you have any questions or would like to know more, please contact Cricket Ireland Coach Education Manager, Stephen Maxwell at [email protected]

