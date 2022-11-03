Colorado High School Soccer Playoffs Primer

A fall cold has settled on the Front Range and dozens of Colorado college soccer teams have turned in their helmets and pads. It’s time for the state playoffs – for all but Class 3A and the brackets are set. Here’s what to look out for at the major schools in grades 5A and 4A:

Class 5A

The favorite

Cherry Creek: Yes, the Bruins closed the regular season with a loss to Grandview (24-21). Yes, they start a freshman at quarterback (Brady Vodicka). And yes, there is a sense that 5A is just as up for grabs as it has been in years. That said, that freshman is damn good, the defense is full of FBS talent and Dave Logan’s squad has won three consecutive 5A titles. Until someone beats the Bruins (8-2) in November or December, they are the favorites.

The Challengers

courage christian: Like Creek, Valor (8-2) was tested in Week 10. Unlike Creek, the No. 2 escaped with a 49-35 win after the defense held Mountain Vista to one TD in the second half. A sign of vulnerability? Or indicative of a team that has learned how to finish? At least one other piece of evidence Valor’s 20-7 fourth quarter in a 27-23 come-from-behind win over Ralston Valley in Week 5 points to the latter.

Ralston Valley: There is no more accomplished giant killer in 5A than RV. While the Mustangs (8-2) have minor losses at Creek and Valor, they also have wins over three of the bracket’s eight best seeds in No. 4 Grandview (33-21), No. 6 Columbine (16-13) and No. 7 Regis Jesuit (29-28). In other words, the Mustangs are battle-tested. Add in efficient junior QB Logan Madden (1,776 yards, 17 TDs) and reliable targets Josh Rillos (35 receptions, 663 yards) and Jackson Hansen (43-539), and there’s a lot to love.

The dark horse

Grandview: A Week 10 blast over Cherry Creek proved that the Wolves (8-2) can beat anyone. But a week 7 loss to Arapahoe showed what can happen if they aren’t sharp, as Grandview trailed 28-0 at halftime before eventually falling 28-21. Junior QB Liam Szarka (2,232 total yards, 28 TDs passing/rushing) and sophomore RB Donavon Vernon (157 carries, 1,038 yards) make up a talented backfield, while DE Mulumba Wa-Kalonji leads a miserly senior-laden defense. If it all clicks, the wolves are dangerous. Honorable Mention: No. 6 Columbine, who is 9-1 with a dominant defense (10.4 points allowed/game), but also shared his only two games against the top 10 league.

Three questions

Which team from the first round will be the hardest?

It’s tempting to go for the 16th-seeded Fountain Fort-Carson, who just knocked out No. 7 Regis Jesuit. Only the Trojans would pull Cherry Creek in the Round of 16, which is a tall order. no. 12 Legacy, which has won eight times in a row under former Pomona coach Jay Madden, is equally appealing. But the Lightning also lost its only encounter with one of the top 10 seeds (10-3 at Arapahoe). That leaves us with the obvious pick: No. 9 ThunderRidge, which has just one loss on its resume (19-7 vs. Valor) and has shown an uncanny knack for producing comebacks in the second half. Just ask Arvada West, Mountain Vista, Chatfield and Rock Canyon, who all lost to the Grizzlies (9-1) after going into halftime with a lead.

Can a team run outside the Denver subway?

As is often the case, all but one of the top eight seeds in the 5A series are taken by teams from the Denver metro. The only outsider? Fifth-seeded Pine Creek (8-2), entering for the first time at the 5A level and having to get past Grandview to reach the semifinals. Outside of the Eagles, the two best prospects are in the North with No. 10 Fossil Ridge (8-2) and No. 14 Fairview (9-1). While Fossil Ridge has a strong air strike yielding an average of 33.7 points per game, Fairview is 3-1 against 5A playoff teams, including a 42-26 win over the SaberCats. As always, Tom McCartney’s Knights lurk.

Will anyone other than Valor of Creek make it to the final?

If this seems like a familiar question, it’s because it is. Cherry Creek has played three of the last four 5A title games against Valor Christian. And with those two programs making up the top two seeds in the bracket, there’s reason to believe we’ll see issue 4 at Empower Field on December 3. However, unlike previous years, both will enter the playoffs with a loss to a Colorado team on their resume. In fact, both Creek (Grandview in the semi-finals) and Valor (Regis Jesuit in the quarter-finals) may have to beat a team it lost to before the championship game. In other words, buckle up, this could get interesting.

Class 4A

The favorite

Palmer Ridge: Once a preeminent force in 3A, the Bears are looking to break through in 4A after losing the championship and quarterfinals in the past two seasons. Palmer Ridge can boast a complete squad, with a double-threat offense led by QB Derek Hester (2,140 total yards) averaging 41.9 points per game and a defense only 45 points in the last five games combined. allowed. The Bears also defeated three of the top eight seeds in the series: No. 3 Ponderosa (48-34), No. 5 Montrose (35-28) and No. 8 Vista Ridge (24-17).

The Challengers

land of love: It’s an even year, which can only mean one thing: Beware of the Red Wolves (9-1). Loveland has won each of the last two 4A crowns in even years (2020 and 2018) and will once again be tough. Since losing to 5A Fossil Ridge in Week 1, Loveland has destroyed everything in his path, beating his opponents 410-35. The Red Wolves defense has five shutouts, 70 tackles for losses and 21 takeaways, while their ground-and-pound run game averages 324.5 yards/tilt. Translation: Whoever survives Loveland will have enough bruises to show it.

Broomfield: After a disappointing 2021 that ended with a first-round playoff exit, head coach Blair Hubbard’s Eagles are back with the 4A elite. While senior QB Cole LaCrue’s game (2,481 total yards, 34 TDs pass/rush) has a lot to do with that, it also has a lot to do with Broomfield’s defense. Broomfield has allowed just 9.9 points per game as he racked up 30 takeaways, including seven interceptions from sophomore CB Mikhail Benner.

The dark horse

Denver South: The scariest offense in 4A is for the sixth-seeded Ravens (9-1), who average 43.8 points per game with QB Joseph Capra (2472 total yards, 39 passing/rushing TDs) in control, co- seniors Rashad Caldwell (40 receptions, 737 yards) and CJ Morm (34-475) running routes, and junior RB Chevelle Early (115 carries, 803 yards) putting forth yards on the ground. If the defense can maintain its lead (18.3 points allowed/game), the Ravens will make a run.

Three questions

Who will win the rematches?

If the seeds persist, the 4A series will feature three quarterfinal rematches of league rivals: No. 1 Palmer Ridge vs. No. 8 Vista Ridge, No. 2 Broomfield vs. No. 7 Heritage and No. 3 Ponderosa vs. No. 6 Denver South. All but one of the regular season editions were a sober affair that was ultimately won by the senior league. The one exception: South’s 32-17 win over Ponderosa in Week 6, with the Ravens racing to a 25-0 lead. It seems more than a little unfair to ask three high-ranking conference champions to beat the same competition opponent twice ahead of the semi-finals. But this is what happens when you put the machines (aka RPI) in charge.

Which team from the first round will be the hardest?

The easy pick would be Fruita Monument (7-3), who flattened number 5 Montrose 30-14 all the way back in Week 2 and gave the top eight seeds Heritage and Broomfield everything they could handle in a pair of seven-point losses. A solid case can also be made for No. 11 Erie (6-4) and future FBS QB Blake Barnett, a year away from their journey to the 4A title game. Instead, we go to 12th seeded Golden (7-3), which is 6-1 since we were destroyed by Ponderosa 56-7 in Week 3, including a dramatic 43-42 win over Denver South. With senior QB Jazel Riley IV (2,321 total yards, 29 passing/rushing TDs) snapping snaps, the demons are a threat.

Is the 4A title race as wide open as it seems?

No doubt about it. As impressive as the undefeated Palmer Ridge may have been, the Bears were back in the fourth quarter from their week 10 defeat to Vista Ridge. . And, as we established above, No. 3 Ponderosa was bullied by No. 6 Denver South during a mid-season match-up. Bottom line: don’t be surprised if the 4A bracket gets weird.