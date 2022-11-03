Warrentons Fischer helps US take silver in roller hockey games in Argentina | Sport





Matthew Fischer has always terrorized local opponents in lacrosse, inline hockey and ice hockey. Now he’s doing it at the highest level as a member of Team USA’s junior men’s inline hockey team. Fischer, a Fauquier High graduate in 2022 and former Falcon lacrosse star, was a fledgling defenseman who helped the US earn a silver medal at the World Skate Games in Argentina last weekend, an event that spans a range of skate sports. I was super excited, Fischer said. This is something I’ve wanted to be a part of for a while. The Americans had a decent run in Buenos Aires. After finishing fourth in Group B, they defeated undefeated France 3-0 in the quarter-finals and defeated Namibia 5-4 in the semi-finals after trailing 3-0 at the break. They fell against Chinese Taipei 6-3 in the gold medal match. Fischer played well, leading Team USA’s defense and providing two assists in seven games. Now a freshman at West Virginia University, Fischer was a standout lacrosse player for the Falcons, spending four years as a varsity midfielder and earning all region honors in 2022 as a senior on the first team. He also played ice hockey and roller hockey (also known as inline skating). I like roller hockey the most, Fischer said. I totally relax when I play, it takes my mind off everything, I just love the game so much. He grew up in Warrenton and started out as a goalkeeper because he didn’t know how to skate. He improved his skating skills at the WARF (Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility). By the time he entered high school, Fischer had given up ice hockey and chose to focus on his inline hockey while also sticking with lacrosse. He has been traveling out of state since high school, playing inline hockey for the New York Tour Roadrunners and the Pennsylvania Inferno. Fischer was persuaded by Anthony Vio Violante, Team USA assistant coach and Tour Roadrunners coach, to sign up for the US team. That had a lot of influence, Fischer said of making the team. I think they eventually selected the team through resumes and who they know. He was one of only six selected defenders.

