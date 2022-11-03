Utah Football uses again to debut Game Nine uniform





Utah Utes’ Jaylen Dixon, 25, runs the ball to the end zone, but the game is recalled due to a penalty, during the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday, November 23, 2019 (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News ) (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

SALT LAKE CITY-Utah Football had apparently already shot their uniform promo for game nine when the model for the week, wide receiver Jaylen Dixon, had a different idea. On a snowy Wednesday, Dixon encouraged the Utes creative team to go outside and shoot the uniform instead of the inside they had shot earlier. Utah went along with Dixon’s idea. After @dylanfsmith18 took some pictures indoors, JD ran back to our office and asked to take some outside in the snow. solid idea, @jdixon__25! https://t.co/bETO2DfJaS — Maddie Hansen (@maddiehansen33) Nov 2, 2022 Another classic Utah football uniform Utah goes with another of their most iconic looks: red helmet with white face mask, red jersey and white pants. The combination was really highlighted in Utah’s crisp, clean snow—one of the first of the season in Salt Lake City. Game 9 pic.twitter.com/NUIfgLbPTM — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) Nov 2, 2022 According to Twitter account @ute_armourUtah Football has worn the combo a total of 11 times in the Under Armor era, going 9-2 in the combination. The Utes have worn this combo 11 times before in the Under Armor era (est. 2008) for a 9-2 record. pic.twitter.com/NEmIeFt6O9 — Ute armor (@ute_armour) Nov 2, 2022 It’s possible fans will be able to enjoy Utah’s week nine uniform combo the way they were shot for social media — in snowy weather. Saturday’s game currently has a 53-degree forecast with a roughly 20% chance of precipitation at kick-off, rising to around 50% by the time the game is supposed to end. Utah takes on the Arizona Wildcats at home on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium with kick-off at 5:30 p.m. MT. The game will air on Pac-12 Networks. The Utes will continue their quest for a rematch in the Pac-12 championship and will have to win the remainder of the season with previous losses to Florida and UCLA. Utah will be home for the next two weeks, hosting the Stanford Cardinal for Senior Night the following weekend. Utah will then head out again to face the No. 8 Oregon Ducks in Eugene at Autzen Stadium on November 19. That same day, USC visits city rival UCLA in Pasadena. Many have marked this weekend for the Pac-12 to determine who will make the trip to Las Vegas to compete for the 2022 Conference title. Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10.12am) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports Follow @bodkinkslsports

