



Vanderbilt Womens Tennis ended its fall season the same way it did all year: rough, tough, and to the end.

Chloe Kim Women’s double tennis match between Vanderbilt and Purdue as photographed October 9, 2022. (Hustler Staff/Chloe Kim)

Last weekend, October 28-30, the Vanderbilts women’s tennis team traveled to San Juan, Puerto Rico, to participate in the San Juan Invitational. This tournament marked the last action of the fall season for the Commodores. The Commodores were ordered to compete with Auburn, Florida State, Michigan and Wisconsin. On the first day of the tournament, Vanderbilt faced Michigan in singles and then Florida State in doubles. Subordinate Staff van de Hulst got Vanderbilt off to a strong start, winning 6-4, 6-1 over Michigan’s Nicole Hammond. Freshman Bridget Stammel also won her match against Andrea Cerdan 7-6 (8-6), 6-0. The Commodores dropped their four other singles games to the Wolverines. In the doubles of the day, Vanderbilt split their six games with Florida State. In the first round of doubles, Celia-Belle Mohr and Anessa Lee battled hard for the win over Florida’s Anna Arkadianou and Millie Bissett. In the second round, Mohr and Staff won 7-5, while Stammel and Amy Stevens won their match 7-6. On day two of the tournament, Vanderbilt started with the doubles against Michigan. In the first game of the day, Mohr and Staff defeated Kari Miller and Julie Fliegner 6-4. The Commodores dropped their two other doubles matchups to the Wolverines. After these doubles matches, Vanderbilt played singles matches against Wisconsin, Auburn and the State of Florida. Mohr defeated Wisconsin’s Maria Sholokava in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3. Stalk the top of the Badgers Charmaine Seah in the same manner, 6-2, 6-0. Finally, Staff was the third Commodore to beat a Badger in straight sets, beating Ava Markham 6-1, 6-4. As it rained later in the day, Lee and Marcella Cruz’s singles matches were cut short. On the third and final day of the tournament, Vanderbilt only competed in singles matches. Vanderbilt ended the invitation on a high note, going 4-3 on the final day. By winning their last singles, Staff and Stammel both finished the tournament with an impressive 3-0 singles. Mohr and Lee also won their games on Sunday. The impressive day for the Commodores concludes a very strong season for Vanderbilt, culminating in a quick start at Debbie Southern Furman Fall Invitational and a dominant performance at the June Stewart Invitational. The Commodores now have a low season to train and prepare as they have their sights set on making a run in the SEC and NCAA tournaments in the spring.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vanderbilthustler.com/2022/11/03/womens-tennis-finishing-strong-in-san-juan/

