Nitespot reopens to students after months of renovation • The Duquesne Duke

Alicia Dye | Editor

Nov 3, 2022

The NiteSpot has reopened on the first floor of the Duquesne Union after months of renovation.

The NiteSpot is a popular area for students that offers a variety of programs each week, as well as a place to relax with friends. The atmosphere was full of enthusiasm and anticipation as so many had been waiting for the return of the fans’ favorite spot.

Graduate commuter student Tasha Francis was delighted to see the NiteSpot back.

I spent a lot of time here during my undergraduate years, Francis said. So when it closed, I was bummed I couldn’t hang out there between classes. I’m really glad it’s back now.

The room is filled with new attractions such as billiards, table tennis and open space to hang out with friends.

The Professional Fraternity Council (PFC) hosted a root beer float night, making it the first of many events to take place at the NiteSpot this semester at 9 p.m.

PFC Secretary Amanda Kearns was delighted to be back at the NiteSpot.

The NiteSpot is a favorite spot among students, including myself, Kearns said. We wanted to make sure that new students could see what the NiteSpot is like so they can enjoy it throughout their time with Duquesne.

The NiteSpot is the most recent renovation on campus, with the campus bookstore undergoing many renovations over the summer, including new floors, colorful murals lining the walls, new lighting, and more. The NiteSpot itself has received a fresh coat of paint, but the biggest change was the removal of a screening room to make more space for students.

The space is much more open, Francis said. I think it will allow clubs to do bigger activities than painting in space. They can also have more people here for big events, which I think will be helpful.

Leiasha Battle, the president of Art Club, is excited to have another space to host events.

We are a new club and this is a great place for us, said Battle. It is located in the center of the campus and in a popular spot. We hoped this would help more people to come to our events.

The NiteSpot has hosted many events in the past, including orientation events, trivia nights, epic bingo, and more.

2023 Orientation Director Amandalynne Davis is excited to have more events on site next year.

We really like having small events there during orientation, Davis said. I think the NiteSpot is a perfect place for freshmen to meet and make new friends all year round.

Playing pool is something I like to do during finals to relax, says student Fletcher Zavadil. The NiteSpot has always been a space I like to relax in, especially when I’m super stressed, so I’m glad they opened it up again and made some changes.

However, not all renovations are complete. Some ceiling tiles are missing and electrical wiring is still visible, but that doesn’t stop Duquesne students from enjoying this space.

My friends and I love hanging out and studying here year round, Kearns said. It’s a really nice space where everyone can hang out and do whatever they want. When it closed during the midterms I missed it and struggled to find a good place to study.

Now that the NiteSpot is open, there are events almost every night of the week. On Mondays, there is a DIY event, where students can create various things such as canvas paintings and more.

On Tuesdays, there are Taco Tuesdays, which serve some variation on tacos and students can get one for free.

On Wednesdays, events range from bingo to open mic night to trivia tournaments.

Free non-alcoholic drinks are available on Thursdays, ranging from root beer floats to mocktails.

On Fridays, the Duquesne Program Council usually has events including EPIC Bingo, tie-dye and special events. There is also free food at the DPC events.

On Sundays, there is a service event that helps various communities, ranging from making blankets to making care packages for underprivileged communities.

Multiple events are coming up at the NiteSpot, including a table tennis tournament on November 15 at 9 PM, DPC’s Season of Giving event on Friday, and Grateful Painting on Thursday at 9 PM.

Students can check out more events in the NiteSpot in the weekly Bluff Blast emails and on CampusLink.

