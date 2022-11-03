After Kohli’s ‘fake fielding’ saga, Bangladesh to raise major controversial issue | Cricket

The match between India and Bangladesh in the 2022 T20 World Cup saw a rather eventful second innings; while Litton Das went ballistic over the Indian bowlers in the Powerplay, the rain break shifted momentum to Rohit Sharma’s men as they made a brilliant comeback to secure a five point (DLS) win in Adelaide. There were questions about the condition of the ground when play resumed, even as Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan made it clear that he had a detailed discussion with the umpires.

However, after the game, another incident came to light after Bangladeshi wicketkeeper batter Nurul Hasan pointed out a false fielding attempt by the Indian team. The said incident happened before the rain break when Virat Kohli seemingly faked as the openers Litton Das and Nazmul Hossain Shanto ran 2. The video of the incident eventually went viral on social media, with many in the Bangladesh cricket club awarding a five-walk penalty to India.

Also read: Watch: Total confusion as Pakistani Nawaz refuses DRS despite huge inner rim, thinking he’s exhausted vs South Africa

It has now been reported by cricbuzz that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will voice the concerns in “the appropriate forum”. Bangladesh has said umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Brows failed to notice the incident. Interestingly, neither of the two batters noticed Kohli’s play.

Jalal Yunus, chairman of BCB’s cricket operation, stated that Shakib discussed the matter at length with the umpires, and also revealed that the Bangladesh skipper spoke about the wet condition of the pitch and asked the umpires if they could be given more time to review it. field to dry.

“We talked about it. You saw it on TV and everything happened in front of you. There was one about fake pitch and we informed the umpires about the fake pitch, but he said he didn’t have it and that’s the reason he didn’t take the rating. Shakib talked about it a lot with Erasmus and even talked to him after the game,” said Jalal.

“Secondly, Shakib had talked about the wet field and he asked him to take a little more time and let the field get dry and let the match start after the field is dry. But… the referees’ decision is final. and that’s why there was no room for discussion, there was only one decision whether to play or not.

“We have it in our heads so we can raise the issue in the right forum,” Jalal concluded.