Do you like it, like it or not? We consider 6 names

Lane Kiffin said on Wednesday he is “extremely happy” at Ole Miss, where his rebels have “something special”.

He praised the “great support” he gets from Ole Miss.

Kiffin wouldn’t specifically address the Auburn opening there, but when asked directly if he’d be interested in the position, if AU was interested, he definitely joined the rebels.

He even supported Deion Sanders as a candidate for Auburn.

That doesn’t mean Auburn won’t take his chance with Kiffin, if he’s the preferred candidate to replace Bryan Harsin.

In this edition of “SEC Football unfiltered,” a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams consider six names for the Auburn opening.

Toppmeyer makes the sales pitch for each candidate, while Adams gives a verdict of love the rent, like the rent, don’t like the rent or the case of Sanders, something in between.

TOP mayors:Auburn Football’s quest for coaching doesn’t have to go beyond two names

PLAY-OFF ANALYSIS:CFP Rankings Put Tennessee And LSU Right, Alabama Wrong, It Doesn’t Matter

MORE TOPPMEYER AND ADAMS ADVICE:Sign up for the SEC Unfiltered newsletter to get exclusive columns delivered straight to your inbox

These are the statements:

Dan Mullen

ESPN analyst; former Florida and Mississippi state coach

ADAMS VERDICT: Don’t like this rental

A great offensive coach, and I love what he did at Mississippi State. But his hiring shortages would come to light at Auburn, and I don’t think he could handle the pressure of that job well. He would be a good asset to someone else. Not chestnut brown.

Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss coach; former coach of Florida Atlantic, USC, Tennessee and Raiders

ADAMS VERDICT: I love this rental

Checks all the boxes: knows the SEC, is great offensively and can develop quarterbacks. Always a good recruiter, he has adapted to the transfer portal like every coach. But I think he should stay with Ole Miss for now.

Hugh Freeze

Liberty coach; former Ole Miss and Arkansas State coach

ADAMS VERDICT: I love this rental

Like Kiffin, he knows what it takes to win the SEC and excels at attacking. His off-the-field problems wouldn’t interest me. You’re looking for a football coach, not a saint.

Matt Rhule

Former Carolina Panthers, Baylor and Temple coach

ADAMS VERDICT: Like this rental

I wouldn’t deduct points for failing in the NFL. A great program builder. He proved that in Temple. Who wins there? And he proved it again at Baylor. He may not excite fans as much as Kiffin, Freeze or Urban Meyer. But he would win at Auburn.

Deion Sanders

Jackson State coach; Rush hour

ADAMS VERDICT: Luke warm on this rent

A charismatic leader who would thrive as a recruiter and in the NIL business with all its connections. However, I’d love to see him succeed elsewhere before jumping into an SEC snake pit. That’s a big jump from Jackson State to Auburn.

I also wonder if he would be willing to put in hours and deal with the grind of head coaching at the SEC level. He doesn’t have to coach to be a celebrity. Being Prime Time is a full time job.

Urban Meyer

Former Jacksonville Jaguars, Ohio State, Florida, Utah and Bowling Green coach

ADAMS VERDICT: I love this rental

Nor is he a candidate for holiness. But which coach is that? He is close because you can get a guaranteed winner who is undefeated in Utah, won two national titles in Florida and another in Ohio state. If your mantra is Just Win, baby, he’s your man.

Where to listen to SEC Football Unfiltered

Apple

Spotify

iHeart

google

Blake Toppmeye is anSEC columnist for the USA TODAY Network.John Adamsis a senior columnist for the Knoxville News Sentinel. You can subscribe to their podcast,SEC Football unfilteredor check them outSEC Unfiltered Newsletter,delivered directly to your inbox.