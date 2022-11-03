High School Notebook: SK tennis makes playoff run | Sport





The South Kingstown girls’ tennis team is in the semi-finals for the first time since 2015. The fifth-seeded rebels scored a slight upset over number 4 Westerly last week to advance to the semi-finals. They would face the top-ranking Lincoln School on Wednesday, the results of which were not available at press time. After a strong 9-4 season, the Rebels made the trip to Westerly and came back victorious. They had lost to the Bulldogs in September but turned the tables for a 4-1 win in the quarterfinals. South won three singles matches and added another point in doubles to take the win. The Rebels are looking for their first final since 2015. Lincoln School defeated them 4-3 in the regular season. Prout, NK, Gansett smothered in four The areas where other girls’ tennis teams all made it to the playoffs but couldn’t get past the quarterfinals. Prout had a strong performance in his return to Division I, beating Cranston West in a qualifying round match. Top-seed La Salle was too much in the quarters, sending the Crusaders home. North Kingstown earned the No. 5 seed in DI but couldn’t escape a disturbance from fourth-seeded Moses Brown. Narragansett was the No. 7 seed in D-II, falling to second-seeded Ponaganset in the quarterfinals. Mariners close league game with win The play-offs were already out of reach, but Narragansett’s football team still finished strong with a 38-8 win over Johnston in their final league game on Saturday. The win gave the Mariners a final D-III record of 2-5. The team gets another chance to play for the Thanksgiving Eve game. Teams that fail to qualify for the playoffs typically schedule non-league matchups for the interim, and the Mariners will host North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles in their game on Nov. 10. Dutch National Championships in unified volleyball final The North Kingstown unifed volleyball team is playing for a championship this weekend. The Skippers defeated Coventry 2-1 and secured a spot in the Division II final against La Salle. The title match is scheduled for Sunday at 12.30 pm in La Salle. Dutch National Hockey Championships in semi-finals The North Kingstown hockey team is the best in the second division of the Division I playoffs and was scheduled for a semifinal against Cumberland on Wednesday. Results were not available at the time of going to press. The Skippers finished 8-8 with victories in their last three games of the season. They defeated Cumberland twice in the regular season. The winner of Wednesday’s game advances to the DI Championship game, which takes place at Cranston Stadium on Saturday at 4:30 PM.

