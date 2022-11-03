No. 3 Houghton and No. 4 Utica Take First Round Wins of 2022 Empire 8 Field Hockey Tournament





Field hockey | 11/2/2022 20:14:35 PM #3-seeded Houghton University and fourth-seeded Utica University took opening round victories of the 2022 Empire 8 Field Hockey Championship Tournament on Wednesday, November 2. Houghton defeated No. 6-seeded Keuka College 4-1, while Utica knocked out No. 5 Washington & Jefferson College, 3-0. Houghton’s win was the first Empire 8 Tournament win for the Highlanders in the program’s history. Utica heads to Hartwick College in the first semifinal of Empire 8 on Friday, November 4 at 4pm, while Houghton makes the journey to No. 2 to St. John Fisher for the second semifinal at 7pm earlier this season, Hartwick achieved a 3 -1 victory over Utica at Gaetano Stadium on October 12, while St. John Fisher defeated Houghton by a score of 3-1 at Growney Stadium, also on October 12. NO. 3 HOUGHTON 4, NO. 6 TEACHER 1 Houghton won his firat Empire 8 Field Hockey Tournament game in program history with a score of 4-1 over Keuka Wednesday night. The Highlanders improved to 13-5 with the win, while Keuka finished the season with a 6-13 run. Sarah Retz opened the scoring for Houghton in the first quarter, while Cedar Smith and Jace Hunzinger scored in the second quarter to give the hosts a 3-0 lead at half time. Erin Patterson was set to get the Wolves on the board in the third quarter, but Ashlee Beck crushed any chance of a Keuka comeback with an important insurance goal with just under 10 minutes left in the regular season. Houghton defeated Keuka, 25-5 overall. Keuka goalkeeper Jordan Nichols made 14 saves in the defeat, while Houghton’s Madison Tadusz made three saves. NO. 4 UTICA 3, NO. 5 WASHINGTON & JEFFERSON 0 Utica advances to Empire 8’s second consecutive semifinal after taking a 3-0 shutout win over presidents Washington and Jefferson in the first round of E8. Utica improved to 8-9, while Washington & Jefferson finished the season with a 6-10. By the early start of the first quarter, W&J was able to put in a few shots to the cage and pull three penalty corners before the Pioneers could establish themselves offensively. However, a save by Lyla Cushman (Holland Patent, NY/Holland Patent) and a defensive save by Madison Ranallic (Cicero, NY/Cicero-North Syracuse) kept the presidents off the board. Late in the 12th minute, the Pioneers pulled their second corner of the game. After a missed shot through Kylee Wojciechowski (Holland Patent, NY/Holland Patent) up close, Shannon Jedreicich (Deer Park, NY/Half Hollow Hills East) was there to clean up and score her fifth goal of the year for a 1-0 Utica lead. Midway through the second quarter, the Pioneers were leading 1-0 when the team grabbed another corner. Emily Frank (Johnstown, NY/Johnstown) got a pass from Wojciechowski near the top of the arch and fired a bullet into the back of the cage for what was her first career goal, as well as a 2-0 advantage for Utica. While W&J also had five corner attempts, the Pioneers held the visitors to just two shots in the second quarter to lead 2-0 at halftime. Utica remained in offensive control throughout the third quarter as the team defeated the presidents 4-0. On the third look of the Pioneers of the third frame, Alyssa Pisano (Hopewell Junction, NY/Arlington) put the ball through a tight window to find Alanna Fragapane (Rome, NY/Rome Free Academy) just yards from the goal, assisting the freshman on her seventh count of the year. Fragapane’s goal also came in a tight squeeze for the team after a green card from Jedreicich. From there, the Pioneers limited W&J to one shot, which came into the fourth quarter, finishing the final 20 minutes of the game to secure first-round victory. Program Empire 8 Field Hockey Championships 2022 Wednesday November 2 First round – at Higher Seed

No. 4 Utica at No. 1. Hartwick 4pm VIDEO/LIVE STATS No. 3 Houghton at No. 2 St. John Fisher 7pm VIDEO/LIVE STATS Sunday November 6 – Championship Final

Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2 at Highest Remaining Seed – VIDEO/LIVE STATS ABOUT THE EMPIRE 8 CONFERENCE The Empire 8 Conference members are primarily committed to the pursuit of academic excellence, and the league is considered an outstanding NCAA Division III conference. Its membership stands out among its peer group for its quality institutions, spirited and sporting competition, excellent services and highly ethical policies and practices. Its commitment to serving the educational needs of its student athletes is the hallmark of the E8. For more information about the Empire 8, visit www.empire8.com. EMPIRE 8 SOCIAL MEDIA

