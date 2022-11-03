Hard Rock Expansion Plans Continue in 2023

While some key sports betting players are cutting back by cutting back on loss-making aspects of their businesses or cutting marketing and customer acquisition costs in a quest for profitability, one entity stands out for its aggressive growth despite high inflation and challenging 2022 economic conditions.

Hard Rock Sportsbook, part of Hard Rock International and owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, has had more than 11 busy months.

The company launched its mobile sportsbook by 2022 in four states: Arizona in February, Virginia in March and Indiana and Tennessee in September. It has also opened retail locations at the Hard Rock Casino in northern Indiana and the Bristol Casino in Virginia. It maintained its mobile sportsbook operations in New Jersey and Iowa as it prepared to launch mobile and retail operations in Ohio. It also applied for a sportsbook license in Illinois.

It has put its money into promotions by offering customers a $300 free bet as part of its preparations to launch in Ohio.

“Charlie Hustle” and other Cincinnati sports celebrities begin legal sports betting in Ohio on January 1. https://t.co/jhgMG1tEJo — Cincinnati CityBeat (@CityBeatCincy) Nov 2, 2022

Other aspects of the larger companies’ growth plans have also moved on quickly. Hard Rock International bought the iconic Mirage hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip from MGM Resorts last December.

Growth figures continue in ’23

It certainly doesn’t sound like the tribe intends to put the brakes on any time soon, even if it’s still blocked from taking sports betting in its home state of Florida. A federal judge ruled in November 2021 that the pact between the state and the tribe was illegal, a decision that is being appealed.

Our overarching strategy is the same as from day one, before Florida even became a planned launch, which is to bring Hard Rock, one of the world’s most recognizable brands, to players of digital casinos, sportsbooks and social games, Matt Primeaux, executive director and president of Hard Rock Digital, said in an email interview with: Sports handle.

This venture was never just about Florida – or even the United States. When you have as much global fame and success in all types of entertainment as Hard Rock, you need to think bigger about how to bring your brand experience to the global online casino and sportsbook markets.

Primeaux points to the speed with which the company has developed its Hard Rock Sportsbook app, which has received a 4.8-star rating for both iOS and Android, and what it sees as promising market share in several of the imported states. He described the company’s rational use of marketing spend as another key to the company’s rapid expansion.

He promised further growth in 2023, even though some companies have indicated that they are pulling out of some loss-making parts of their business. Ballys, for example, said in a statement on its third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday that it would focus its attention on the monetization aspects of its business. At hard rock? Full steam ahead, even if long-term profitability may be years away in some states.

In 2023, new states and potentially countries will open and the debut of innovative new products, including our proprietary casino platform, will continue, Primeaux said. We also intend to accelerate our marketing efforts while continuing to acquire at rational [cost per acquisition].”

Innovative app and marketing take center stage

The company gained 2.7% market share in Indiana in the first partial month of operation, Primeaux said, placing it sixth in that state and close to Barstool and Caesars, both of which have been in the market for more than a year. goods. GeoComply location numbers suggest that by September, when it launched, Hard Rock had about 10% of all new, first-time sportsbook accounts in Indiana. Primeaux said the company saw similar numbers in Arizona, Virginia and Tennessee shortly after launch.

He said it did this at a fraction of the marketing spend of some of its competitors. The company has focused on the entertainment aspect of sports betting, with its Mystery Wheel promotion and Streaming Hub. The Mystery Wheel debuted in August and gives users the chance to spin the wheel and win free bets of up to $5,000.

The company reached a deal with Sportradar last month to launch live streaming of more than 150,000 games from 392 premium sports venues, including the NHL, Spanish and German football, Chinese and German basketball, Polish table tennis and a number of different tennis tours.

Primeaux emphasized that as the company grows, it does so in a measured, rational way. Unlike many publicly traded sports betting companies, Hard Rock International does not have to satisfy shareholders by demonstrating quarterly profits. Nor is it about gaining market share per se.

The rational spend is key, as we were able to think about the long-term growth and sustainability of our digital business without getting caught up in the glamor metrics like managing market share that many in our industry have focused on in the past to boost their business, he said.