Women’s hockey starts 7 Game Homestand against Harvard and Dartmouth





About the Dutch women: The Dutch women return home for their home opener after an eight-game road trip. Union went 3-5-0 on the road trip. Union enters the weekend with a two-game loss streak after losing 4-0 and 1-0 to Clarkson and St. Lawrence. Matsoukas made 79 stops this weekend. Emily King leads the team in points with seven points. She also tied for the team leader in goals (4) and assists (3). Matsoukas has played in all eight games so far this season. She has scored 3.02 goals against average and a save rate of 0.912. About the Crimson: The Crimson have started the season 1-3 and come to Messa Rink with a run of two losing games. Harvard lost to Yale and Brown this weekend. Anne Bloomer and Kristin Della Rovere top the team with two goals and two assists for four points each. Akex Pellicci has been in goal in all four games this season. She recorded a save percentage of 0.946 and an average of 2.23 in those matches. Last time they played: Harvard was crowned the 2021-22 ECAC Regular Season champion last season after their 3-0 win over Union. Matsoukas made a career with 54 saves in that game for Union. Historically speaking: Union has an all-time 2-34-0 record against Harvard. Union’s last win came back in the 2017-18 season. Union won 3-1. About the Big Green: Dartmouth enters Messa Rink on Saturday afternoon. The Big Green is 0-3 in three conference games this season. CC Bowlby and Jenna Donohue each have a goal and an assist this season. These lead the team. Maggie Emerson has started in all three games and has scored 2.72 goals against average and a save rate of 0.904. Last time they played: The Dutch women eliminated Dartmouth the last time these teams met in the closing weekend of ECAC’s regular season. sophomore Maddie Suitor scored the winning goal in the first period. Matsoukas stopped all 24 shots in the game. Historically speaking: Union has an all-time 5-29-2 record against Dartmouth. ECAC Players of the Week:

Riley Walsh was named ECAC Rookie of the Week after scoring three goals in her first weekend series and helping Union to a 1-1 record over the weekend. Walsh scored twice in her collegiate debut, scoring goals on the power play and the shorthanded. She is the first player to do this for Union since 2006. She scored her third goal of the season against UNH on Saturday afternoon. Senior Emily King found the back of the net three times over the weekend and freshman Stephanie Bourque gathered three helpers to help the Union College women’s ice hockey team set a 1-1-0 record against the College of Holy Cross. King was named ECAC Hockey Forward of the Week and Bourque earned ECAC Hockey Defensive Player of the Week. Captains: Senior Emily King will serve as the sole captain for Union while Allison Smith , Meredith Killian and Celeste Beaudoin will all serve as assistant captains for the upcoming season. US National Team Assistant Coach Josh Sciba : Union College head hockey coach women Josh Sciba served as an assistant coach for the 2022 US Women’s National Team. The United States returned home from the IIHF Women’s Hockey World Championships in 2022 with a silver medal, after losing 2-1 to Canada in the gold medal game. Sciba will get back behind the couch in November for a three-game Rival Series against Team Canada. Sciba will also be with the team in December for two more Rival Series games against Team Canada.

