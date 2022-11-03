You can now try Cricket Wireless on iPhone for free





Cricket Wireless, a solid, affordable MVNO, lets anyone with an unlocked iPhone tryCricket app(Opens in a new window) and use its network for 14 days. The carrier requires no upfront payment or commitments and promises that it will not disrupt the current network already running on your phone. Cricket Wireless offers unlimited calls and texts with 3 GB of data to use during a two-week trial. You get access to Cricket's 5G network (that's AT&T, the provider that owns Cricket). That should be enough time to get a feel for the service so you can decide if it's for you. If you decide to stick with Cricket, you can get 10GB of data per month for $40, unlimited data for $55, or unlimited data with 15GB mobile hotspot for $60. Though it's not as affordable as some of the cheapest smartphone plans we've seen, it's a solid value, especially when you consider that you can try it out for yourself without spending anything. I downloaded the app to see if the process is as simple as Cricket claims, and it is. First, enter your phone's IMEI number. From there, it checks if both the device you own and your location are supported on Cricket. You'll need to provide your current phone number and email address, but that's it. In my case, I have an iPhone 14 Pro Max, so I was able to register and get started with eSIM right away, but if you have an older iPhone with a physical SIM card, Cricket will send you one for free. From there you have to place the order and you are either in use (if eSIM) or waiting for your physical SIM to arrive. For now, the app is only available on iOS, but Cricket did say he would bring it to Android in the first half of 2023.

