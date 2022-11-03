



The Tennessee Titans Mr. The Football Awards will be presented at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, to the best football players in nine divisions of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association. The best kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award regardless of classification. In this release, five semifinalists will be announced for each classification and the Kicker of the Year category. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. The three finalists for each prize will be revealed on Tuesday, November 22 at 8pm ET / 7pm CT by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. The announcement will be streamed on the Tennessee Titans website and Titans social/digital channels. The three finalists for each award will be those invited to attend the award lunch at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced. A committee of sportswriters across the state selected winners based on performance in the 2022 regular season. Academics and character were also considered. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists. “We are very excited and grateful to be involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 16e consecutive year, said Mark Reeves, executive director of the TSSAA. They have helped enable the recognition of these 50 student athletes, their families and schools. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a lot to the TSSAA’s member schools. This is the 38e year the M. Football Awards were presented to Tennessee’s top high school soccer players. a mr. Football trophy is awarded to the winners of each category. a mr. Football plaque will be awarded to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate. Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will attend the awards ceremony. A live video stream of the awards will be given on the Titans website. 2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalists SECTION I, CLASS 1A

Kumar Brown, MASE

Jackson Cassidy, McKenzie

Sam Drigers, Peabody

Isaiah Thomison, Fayetteville

Kamden Wellington, South Pittsburgh SECTION I, CLASS 2A

Mason Bowman, Monterey

Jacquan Davis, Fairley

Quincy Hamilton, Westview

Joshua Jackson, Tyner

Zech Prince, East Robertson SECTION I, CLASS 3A

Jamarion Dowell, Covington

Easton Elliott, Waverly

Jordan Harris, Alcoa

Mark Joseph, Sheffield

Lance WilliamsAlcoa SECTION I, CLASS 4A

Gabe Borders, Macon County

Juandrick Bullard, East Hamilton

Marcellus Jackson, Fulton

Walker Martinez, Anderson County

Jamari Person, Haywood SECTION I, CLASS 5A

DeSean Bishop, Karns

Big Dowell, White County

Brayden Latham, Knoxville West

Jordin Potts, Powell

Braxton Sharp, Munford SECTION I, CLASS 6A

Justin Brown, Blackman

Arion Carter, Smyrna

Quay Hewitt, Oakland

Jack Risner, Blackman

Noah Vaughn, Maryville SECTION II, CLASS A

Jared Curtis, Christian from Nashville

Kevin Finch, USJ

Ashton Jones, DCA

DJ Merriweather, Clarksville Academy

Garrett Weekly, Friendship Christian DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Kaleb Beasley, Lipscomb Academy

Orlando Boo Carter, Chattanooga Christian

Brock Glenn, Lausanne

Charlie Robinson, Knoxville Webb

Maureice “Junior” Sherrill, Lipscomb Academy DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Max Carroll, Briarcrest

Gabe Fisher, MBA

Carson Gentle, McCallie

Caleb Hampton, Baylor

Marcel Reed, MBA KICKER OF THE YEAR

Max Gilbert, Lausanne

Oziel Hernandez, Germantown

Reese Keeney, Farragut

Ben Shrewsbury, Daniel Boone

Jacob Taylor, Oakland

