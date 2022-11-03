Sports
“Novak pusher confirmed” – Fans react as tennis legend Novak Djokovic plays table tennis with ball kid
Fans reacted to a clip of Novak Djokovic playing table tennis with a ball boy
The Serbian superstar has been on a roll lately. After winning his 7th Wimbledon title in July, Novak Djokovic has gone on to win the Tel Aviv open and the Astana Open. He may have played occasionally due to his unvaccinated status, but did not fail to establish his class when he went to court.
After a bye in the first round, Djokovic started his campaign in the Paris Masters with a solid victory against Maxime Cressy. The veteran campaigner was pushed to his limits in the first set, but the second set was a very different story. He broke Cressy’s service game in the ninth game of the second set, 4-4. Djokovic closed the game in the next game by holding on to serve. The former world No. 1 went on to win the match 7-6 (7-1), 6-4.
The defending champion will face Karen Khachanov in the eighth finals on Thursday. Djokovic leads the mutual deficit 7-1 against the Russian youngster.
A healthy video has surfaced on the internet in which Djokovic can be seen playing a game of table tennis with a ball boy. In the 26-second video, Djokovic liked to play the defensive game. The young boy won a few points, while a point was won by the tennis legend. The last point was won by the young boy when he hit a smash that appeared to hit Djokovic in the chest. The 35-year-old reacted hilariously by falling to the ground.
Fan reactions to Novak Djokovic playing table tennis
Let’s see how tennis fans reacted to the video of Novak Djokovic playing table tennis on Reddit.
