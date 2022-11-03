Cricket Wireless offers iPhone users a two-week free trial; this is how you sign up





Hi iPhone users, what would you like to try Cricket Wireless for free? Cricket is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) owned by: AT&T, meaning it doesn’t have its own networks, but does use the AT&T pipeline for its prepaid customers. Starting today, iPhone users can find the tryCricket app in the App Store, which gives them a 14-day free trial of Cricket Wireless. Apple iPhone users can try Cricket Wireless for free during a two-week trial

The two-week free trial includes 3GB of data and access to 5G service. The trial also comes with unlimited talking and texting. You can check Cricket’s 5G coverage in your area by visiting cricketwireless.com/map or you can tap this link . Punch in your address or your zip code to see which service Cricket has in your backyard. And yes, if you agree to accept Cricket’s offer to give you a free two-week trial, you’ll be assigned a new phone number for the duration. Cricket President John Dwyer said: “We took a bold step so that everyone can experience Cricket. Once a new customer gives tryCricket a chance, they will see that our great network, affordable subscriptions and award-winning customer service is why customers join Cricket stay with Cricket.” And before you attack Dwyer for saying “everyone”, while only iOS users are now offered the trial, Cricket says Android users will be able to test Cricket for free sometime in the first half of 2023. Apple iPhone users with a compatible model can try Cricket Wireless for free for two weeks Jeff Moore, director of Wave7 Research points out that “TryCricket is an eSIM program. There are several benefits of eSIM for simplifying consumer experiences, including the ability to switch carriers more easily, the ability to assign more than one number to a device and the ability to easily choose a carrier when traveling abroad.” Unlike a physical SIM card that is placed in a physical SIM card tray, a built-in SIM card is soldered to a phone’s motherboard. Cricket was the highest-ranked MVNO in the JD Power 2022 US Wireless Customer Care and Purchase Experience Mobile Virtual Network Operator Performance Studies Vol. 1 & 2. The studies measured customer satisfaction when interacting with their MVNO’s customer service and purchasing experiences. If you’re interested in the two-week free trial, follow these instructions: Download the tryCricket app Confirm Phone Compatibility Order a trial SIM card Activate tryCricket trial Try our network at home, at work and in your free time How tryCricket works You need an unlocked GSM compatible phone to experience Cricket 5G. Also, video is limited to SD (Standard Definition) quality. One trial is allowed per person with five people at one address. When the trial period ends, you can switch to Cricket using the tryCricket app. And don’t think you’ll be alone. Cricket Wireless currently has 13 million customers. Make a note of your iPhone’s unique IMEI in advance. That’s how you find it

To make signing up for the trial period faster and smoother, make a note of your iPhone’s IMEI number in advance. This is an identification number that is unique to your handset. You can find your phone’s IMEI number by pressing the Settings icon and tapping your name at the top of the screen. Scroll down until you see your phone’s name and tap it. Under Device Info, you will see your iPhone’s IMEI number. Cricket is part of AT&T’s fast-growing prepaid service business, which has the fastest-growing prepaid portfolio in the country. This last comment is based on the number of net new customers added in the third quarter of this year.

