Sports
No. 15 Penn State Football At Indiana Lions247 Expert Score Predictions
donohue: Penn State 34, Indiana 17 (PSU -17, 51 total)
Galls: Penn State 38, Indiana 10 (PSU -28, 48 total)
Brennan: Penn State 35, Indiana 10 (PSU -25, 45 total)
Calvaruso: Penn State 38, Indiana 17 (PSU -21, 55 total)
____________________________
Staff average: Penn State 36.3, Indiana 13.5 (-22.8, 49.8 total)
____________________________
Continue: Penn State 38, Indiana 3 (PSU -35, 41 overall)
Ed: Penn State 35 Indiana 14 (PSU -21, 49 total)
Cole: Penn State 38, Indiana 13 (PSU -25, 51 total)
Harrington: Penn State 31, Indiana 13 (PSU -18, 44 total)
Dalal: Penn State 38, Indiana 7 (PSU -31, 45 total)
Hoffman: Penn State 31, Indiana 10 (PSU -21, 41 overall)
Neal: Penn State 38, Indiana 16 (PSU -22, 54 total)
Riva: Penn State 44, Indiana 16 (PSU -28, 60 total)
______________________________
Average Contributor: Penn State 36.6, Indiana 11.5 (PSU -25.1, 48.1 total)
______________________________
Overall average: Penn State 36.5, Indiana 12.2 (PSU -24.3, 48.7 total)
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
