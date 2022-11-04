Preview/Lines #13: Karlsson can stand alone in hockey history tonight





If anything, it didn’t make it big enough over Erik Karlsson’s blazing start. To put it more into perspective, here are some facts and figures, all after World War II, courtesy of Stathead and other sources: If Karlsson scores his 10th goal of the season tonight, it will be the most goals scored for a defender in his first 13 team games in a season.

Karlsson’s nine in his teams’ first 12 games is already tied for the best goalscoring start of the season with Phil Housley (1987-88) and Paul Reinhart (1984-85). However, both Housley and Reinhart failed to score in their 13th games, so Karlsson could stand alone after tonight. Denis Potvin also kicked off 1975-76 with nine in 13.

So Karlsson’s 2022-23 is the best goalscoring start of the season for a defender in 35 years and equals the best ever in modern hockey.

Bobby Orr’s best ever goalscoring start was eight goals in his first 12 1972-73 games. Paul Coffeys was seven in 12 in 1981-82. Let’s see if the star of San Jose Sharks can keep making history tonight! Quinn, about how handsome Karlsson has been: “I don’t even want to talk to him.” Emphasizes that Karlsson has been very good both offensively and defensively in the last three games. — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) Nov 3, 2022 San Jose Sharks (3-8-1) Meier-Hertl-Labanc

Nieto-Couture-Barabanov

Bonino-Sturm-Kinin

Lindblom-Lorentz-Gregor Megna-Karlsson

Vlasic-Benning

Ferraro Simek Reimer Florida Panthers (5-4-1) #FlaPanthers lineup notes for tonight: White is out tonight, Cousins ​​coming in. White is "a bit hacked", according to Maurice. Kiersted comes in for Carlsson. Bobrovsky in the net. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) Nov 3, 2022 Where to watch The San Jose Sharks will take on the Florida Panthers at SAP Center at 7:30 PM PST. Watch it live on ESPN+. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

