BaylorProud » New Looks and High Hopes for Baylor Basketball Programs

Adam Flagler, Sarah Andrews, LJ Cryer, JaMee Asberry – there will certainly be household names leading the reigning Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball champions when the regular season kicks off this Monday for both Baylor programs.
But both teams will also feature some newcomers for fans to get to know: Keyonte George, Aijha Blackwell, Jalen Bridges and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, to name a few.
Much has changed for each program since they last took to the field in game action, but expectations remain high for both squads. And why not? The men have won back-to-back Big 12 titles and the women have earned 12 consecutive conference championships. For head coaches Scott Drew and Nicki Collen, the early goal is to integrate new players into the non-conference schedule in addition to the returning veterans and be ready for another run through the rigorous Big 12 field in January.
The Baylor men go into the year nationally ranked No. 5 and chosen by league coaches to repeat as Big 12 champions. A new look team will strive to make that happen. Only three players who saw significant minutes in last year’s NCAA tournament are back this year, led by Preseason All-Big 12 Squad Adam Flagler. Injuries that played into last year’s finish, and while the Bears will be without forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, are bolstered by the return of guards LJ Cryer and Langston Love, who have been cleared to practice.
Leading the newcomers to this year’s men’s team is Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year Keyonte George, the highest-rated commit in program history. Transfers Caleb Lohner (BYU) and Jalen Bridges (West Virginia) add versatility and experience to this year’s team.
The Baylor women also start the year in the top 20 and come up No. 18 in the AP Preseason Pollbut the Bears are otherwise in an unknown position: underdogs. Chosen to finish fourth by Big 12 coachesthe bears have the ability to surprise with a mix of talented newcomers and returnees. Junior Sarah Andrews is Bears’ leading returning goalscorer, a preseason All-Big 12 squad who battled through injury to deliver a career year, one she aims to build on this year. Honorable Mention Big 12 roster JaMee Asberry, who led the Bears in minutes, also returns, along with key players from the bench in Caitlin Bickle and Jaden Owens.
They are accompanied by four D1 transfers and Nicki Collen’s first recruit class, which was in the top 10 nationally. Aijha Blackwell, an all-SEC artist based in Missouri, is expected to make her presence felt right away, and deserves Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year honors – the fourth consecutive Bear to do so. With Mizzou, she averaged a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds per game, setting the highest rebound average in Tigers history. Blackwell isn’t the only newcomer to receive immediate credit; freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, a high school McDonalds All-American, was named Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year.
The season kicks off for both programs on Monday, when the men host Mississippi Valley State at 11 a.m., followed that evening by the women hosting Lamar in their 7 p.m. season opener. Men and Ladies) as Baylor opens its final full year at the Ferrell Center. (Notably, the best way to get your first year season tickets at the new Foster Pavilion is to become a season ticket holder this year.)
Sic em, bears!
