Imran Khan news stuns cricket community
The cricketing world has reacted with shock and sadness to the Pakistani legend and former prime minister Imran Khan was shot in an apparent assassination attempt on Thursday.
Khan was shot in the shin when his anti-government protest convoy in the east of the country was attacked in what his aides said was an obvious assassination attempt.
The 70-year-old, who was ousted as prime minister in April, was in a protest procession for six days, standing and waving to thousands of cheering supporters from the roof of a container in Wazirabad – nearly 200 km from Islamabad.
Several others in his convoy were injured when shots were fired, and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said a suspect had been arrested after the attack.
Alleged multi-channel footage of the shooting shows a man with a gun being grabbed from behind by one of the people at the rally.
TV channels showed a man they said was a suspected gunman, who looked like he was in his twenties or thirties. The man said he tried my best to kill him and acted alone.
“He (Khan) misled the people and I couldn’t bear it,” the suspect said in the video. The Minister of Information confirms that the images were recorded by the police.
Khan had whipped up large crowds on his way to the capital Islamabad in a campaign to overthrow Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government.
A member of Khan’s party said there were reports that one person had been killed in the attack.
“It was an obvious assassination attempt. Khan was hit, but he is stable. There was a lot of blood loss,” Fawad Chaudhry, a spokesman for Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, told Reuters.
“If the shooter hadn’t been stopped by people there, the entire PTI line would have been wiped out.”
He also wrote on Twitter: “It was a well-planned assassination attempt on Imran Khan, the assassin planned to kill Imran Khan and the leadership of PTI, it was not 9MM, it had jumped from an automatic weapon, no two opinions about that it was in the nick of time.”
Local media showed photos of Khan waving to the crowd after being removed from his vehicle after the shooting. He was taken to hospital in Lahore as protesters took to the streets in some parts of the country and PTI leaders demanded justice.
PTI colleague Faisal Javed, who was also injured and had bloodstains on his clothing, told Geo TV from the hospital: “Several of our colleagues are injured. We have heard that one of them is dead.”
Prime Minister Sharif condemned the shooting and ordered an immediate investigation.
Pakistani captain Babar Azam, currently leading the T20 World Cup in Australia, reactions drew from across the cricket community.
Imran Khan shooting to change England’s plans?
The shooting could force England cricket team to review security arrangements for their upcoming test tour of Pakistan.
The Irish women’s cricket team is currently on tour in Pakistan and is said to be assessing the situation as well.
Cricket Ireland is aware of an incident involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan which took place about 150km outside Lahore, the site of the three ODIs and three T20Is between Ireland Women and Pakistan Women,” Ireland Cricket said in a statement.
Cricket Ireland currently liaises with the Pakistan Cricket Board, Homeland Security Advisers and diplomatic services. PCB chief executive Faisal Hasnain has spoken directly with Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom and team manager Beth Healy and has provided them with an updated assessment of the situation on the ground.
Current advice to Cricket Ireland is that the threat level will not change as a result of this incident. The Irish women’s squad has been informed, while Cricket Irelands security advisers will continue to review procedures and monitor the situation. However, at this time there are no anticipated changes to the security arrangements and procedures already in place for the tour.
The England and Wales Cricket Board are also doing their own investigation, with the Ben Stokes Test team set to arrive on November 26 for a three-game run in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi.
England recently toured Pakistan for the first time since 2005, playing seven T20 matches. The tour came after a controversial cancellation of a scheduled 2021 series and went off without major incident.
Khan played 88 Tests and 175 one-day internationals for Pakistan, and was his country’s captain for most of his career.
