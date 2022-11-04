Week 9 DraftKings Thursday Night Football Showdown: Philadelphia Eagles in Houston Texans | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

Miles Sanders has the most positive leverage for the CPT spot, with Jalen Hurts and the Eagles DST looking like the best values ​​in the FLEX position among the highest paid options.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

This season, we analyze all NFL island games (TNF, SNF, and MNF) and playoff matchups, using PFF’s Weekly Projectionscurrent bet lines and millions of simulated historical combinations to identify the best and worst values ​​for upcoming Showdown matches.

There are five main components to this DraftKings Showdown slate analysis which you will find below:

A breakdown of the methodology and the most comparable historical matchup for this game: 2020 Week 15,Baltimore Ravens–New York Giantsof Lamar Jackson as Jalen hurts and Daniel Jones play the role of Davis Mills.

Optimal lineup assignments (CPT and total roster) for both teams based on the results of similar historical matchups.

Comparison of player ownership projections for FLEX and CPT produced by a model trained on the match results of the Showdown match 2018-2022 with optimal allocations.

Recent CPT ownership trends illustrated for both startup setups.

A table of the most common players in optimal formations for each player. This allows you to see which other players are usually found in the same optimal formation as a player you are interested in in a roster.

METHODOLOGY

To analyze this particular Showdown series, I went through thousands of NFL matchups from 2014 to 2022 and found the closest matches to this match according to the following parameters: Spread Bets, Over/Under, and Average Score for fantasy points for the top-ranked positional players of both rosters (QB1, RB1, WR1, TE1).

I won’t describe every matchup that falls in the top 100 for this game, but for illustration let’s take a look at the most similar matchup:

historical Current Player Pos Team Player Pos Team Lamar Jackson QB BLT Jalen hurts QB PHIA JK Dobbins RB BLT Miles Sanders RB PHIA Marquise Brown WR BLT AJ Brown WR PHIA Mark Andrews THE BLT Dallas Goedert THE PHIA Daniel Jones QB NYG Davis Mills QB NEW ONES Wayne Gallman RB NYG Dameon Pierce RB NEW ONES Sterling Shepard WR NYG Brandin Cooks WR NEW ONES Evan Engram THE NYG PB Howard THE NEW ONES

The spread and over/under are similar in these matchups (Ravens -11, 45 O/U vs this matchup at Eagles -14, 45 O/U). All players are not perfect matches, which is why we use 100 similar matchups and not just the most similar.

The optimal roster for that historic matchup, assuming positional salaries are what they are for this showdown, would have been:

Player Team Position Grid position Fantasy Pts Sterling Shepard NYG WR CPT 22.7 Lamar Jackson BLT QB BOW 22.3 Daniel Jones NYG QB BOW 14.4 Gus Edwards BLT RB BOW 14.2 Evan Engram NYG THE BOW 14.0 JK Dobbins BLT RB BOW 13.7

For this game and 99 other similar matchups, I calculated every possible combination that would fit Showdown rules (one CPT, at least one offensive player from each team) and would fall below the $50,000 salary threshold, assuming salaries for the historical similar matchups are the same as those for this match.

CHOOSE THE RIGHT CAPTAIN

The most unique part of the format, and thus the greatest opportunity for competitive advantage, is choosing your CPT. Should you always pick a QB that typically has the highest absolute fantasy score? Are defenses and kickers viable options? RB vs WR?

I went through the millions of possible lineup combinations for the 100 most similar matchups and found out who the CPT rosters were in the top five scoring lineups for each matchup. Here are the 500 CPT picks from those matchups by position rank based on salary.

TOTAL OPTIMUM SCHEDULES VOICES

This graph illustrates the full range of assignments for the different positions to measure how many of the 500 optimal grids had exactly zero, one, or two of the given positions.

HISTORICAL PROPERTY

The box plot above shows the CPT ownership range for each starting player in matches since 2019.

Projected property versus optimal

This is where the analysis comes together and becomes action-oriented. The most important thing when looking at these numbers is to compare them with the optimal numbers from the above analysis for different positions. Next, we look at where leverage can exist.

The two tables below compare the optimal allocations above, with adjustments for the personnel of this particular matchup, with our CPT and FLEX ownership projections.

DRAFTKINGS SHOWN CAPTAIN

Player Team Pos Salary Optimal Property diff Leverage Jalen hurts PHIA QB $17,700 30.7% 31.0% -0.3% 99% AJ Brown PHIA WR $16,800 12.2% 12.9% -0.7% 95% Miles Sanders PHIA RB $15,600 8.3% 7.0% 1.3% 119% Davis Mills NEW ONES QB $13,500 5.2% 5.5% -0.3% 95% Dameon Pierce NEW ONES RB $12,900 9.3% 9.6% -0.3% 97% DeVonta Smith PHIA WR $12,300 7.4% 7.7% -0.3% 96% Brandin Cooks NEW ONES WR $10,800 6.0% 6.4% -0.4% 94% eagles PHIA Summer time $10,500 4.5% 4.4% 0.1% 102% Dallas Goedert PHIA THE $9.900 5.2% 4.9% 0.3% 106% Chris Moore NEW ONES WR $8,100 1.0% 0.7% 0.3% 143% Kenneth Gainwell PHIA RB $7,500 0.7% 0.5% 0.2% 140% Jake Elliott PHIA k $7,200 1.1% 0.9% 0.2% 122% Rex Burkhead NEW ONES RB $6,900 0.6% 0.5% 0.1% 120% Phillip Dorsett II NEW ONES WR $6,000 0.5% 0.4% 0.1% 125% Find Fairbairn NEW ONES k $5,700 0.7% 0.8% -0.1% 88% Texans NEW ONES Summer time $4,800 0.6% 0.7% -0.1% 90% Zach Pascal PHIA WR $4,200 1.0% 0.8% 0.2% 125% Nico Collins NEW ONES WR $3,600 1.4% 1.5% -0.1% 93% Dare Ogunbowale NEW ONES RB $3,000 0.5% 0.6% -0.1% 88% Boston Scott PHIA RB $2,700 0.5% 0.4% 0.1% 125% PB Howard NEW ONES THE $2,400 0.8% 0.8% 0.0% 100% Quez Watkins PHIA WR $2,100 0.6% 0.5% 0.1% 120% Brevin Jordan NEW ONES THE $1,500 0.6% 0.9% -0.3% 67% Jordan Akins NEW ONES THE $1,200 0.3% 0.4% -0.1% 75% Troy Hairston NEW ONES RB $600 0.1% 0.1% 0.0% 100% Freemasons Scare NEW ONES THE $300 0.1% 0.1% 0.0% 100%

DRAFTKINGS SHOW FLEX

Player Team Pos Salary Optimal Property diff Leverage Jalen hurts PHIA QB $11,800 55.2% 52.8% 2.4% 104.5% AJ Brown PHIA WR $11,200 45.9% 48.3% -2.4% 95.0% Miles Sanders PHIA RB $10,400 35.9% 36.6% -0.7% 98.1% Davis Mills NEW ONES QB $9,000 32.0% 32.5% -0.5% 98.5% Dameon Pierce NEW ONES RB $8,600 37.3% 38.5% -1.2% 96.9% DeVonta Smith PHIA WR $8,200 35.5% 38.5% -3.0% 92.2% Brandin Cooks NEW ONES WR $7,200 29.8% 30.5% -0.7% 97.6% eagles PHIA Summer time $7,000 27.0% 26.0% 1.0% 103.8% Dallas Goedert PHIA THE $6,600 26.4% 25.9% 0.5% 101.9% Chris Moore NEW ONES WR $5,400 15.2% 14.7% 0.5% 103.4% Kenneth Gainwell PHIA RB $5,000 10.1% 8.1% 2.0% 124.7% Jake Elliott PHIA k $4,800 20.9% 19.5% 1.4% 107.2% Rex Burkhead NEW ONES RB $4,600 12.5% 11.8% 0.7% 105.9% Phillip Dorsett II NEW ONES WR $4,000 7.5% 6.8% 0.7% 110.3% Find Fairbairn NEW ONES k $3,800 18.8% 20.7% -1.9% 90.8% Texans NEW ONES Summer time $3,200 7.5% 6.9% 0.6% 108.7% Zach Pascal PHIA WR $2,800 15.5% 14.5% 1.0% 106.9% Nico Collins NEW ONES WR $2,400 20.2% 22.2% -2.0% 91.0% Dare Ogunbowale NEW ONES RB $2,000 1.0% 0.8% 0.2% 125.0% Boston Scott PHIA RB $1,800 2.5% 1.0% 1.5% 250.0% PB Howard NEW ONES THE $1,600 13.5% 12.3% 1.2% 109.8% Quez Watkins PHIA WR $1,400 3.5% 2.4% 1.1% 145.8% Brevin Jordan NEW ONES THE $1,000 16.5% 17.7% -1.2% 93.2% Jordan Akins NEW ONES THE $800 8.6% 9.6% -1.0% 89.6% Troy Hairston NEW ONES RB $400 0.5% 0.6% -0.1% 83.3% Freemasons Scare NEW ONES THE $200 0.7% 0.8% -0.1% 87.5%

Common Optimal Setup Matches

The table below lists each player and the five most common players found in optimal formations with each CPT option.