Week 9 DraftKings Thursday Night Football Showdown: Philadelphia Eagles in Houston Texans | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections
Miles Sanders has the most positive leverage for the CPT spot, with Jalen Hurts and the Eagles DST looking like the best values in the FLEX position among the highest paid options.
This season, we analyze all NFL island games (TNF, SNF, and MNF) and playoff matchups, using PFF’s Weekly Projectionscurrent bet lines and millions of simulated historical combinations to identify the best and worst values for upcoming Showdown matches.
There are five main components to this DraftKings Showdown slate analysis which you will find below:
A breakdown of the methodology and the most comparable historical matchup for this game: 2020 Week 15,Baltimore Ravens–New York Giantsof Lamar Jackson as Jalen hurts and Daniel Jones play the role of Davis Mills.
Optimal lineup assignments (CPT and total roster) for both teams based on the results of similar historical matchups.
Comparison of player ownership projections for FLEX and CPT produced by a model trained on the match results of the Showdown match 2018-2022 with optimal allocations.
Recent CPT ownership trends illustrated for both startup setups.
A table of the most common players in optimal formations for each player. This allows you to see which other players are usually found in the same optimal formation as a player you are interested in in a roster.
METHODOLOGY
To analyze this particular Showdown series, I went through thousands of NFL matchups from 2014 to 2022 and found the closest matches to this match according to the following parameters: Spread Bets, Over/Under, and Average Score for fantasy points for the top-ranked positional players of both rosters (QB1, RB1, WR1, TE1).
I won’t describe every matchup that falls in the top 100 for this game, but for illustration let’s take a look at the most similar matchup:
|historical
|Current
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|BLT
|Jalen hurts
|QB
|PHIA
|JK Dobbins
|RB
|BLT
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|PHIA
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|BLT
|AJ Brown
|WR
|PHIA
|Mark Andrews
|THE
|BLT
|Dallas Goedert
|THE
|PHIA
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|NYG
|Davis Mills
|QB
|NEW ONES
|Wayne Gallman
|RB
|NYG
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|NEW ONES
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|NYG
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|NEW ONES
|Evan Engram
|THE
|NYG
|PB Howard
|THE
|NEW ONES
The spread and over/under are similar in these matchups (Ravens -11, 45 O/U vs this matchup at Eagles -14, 45 O/U). All players are not perfect matches, which is why we use 100 similar matchups and not just the most similar.
The optimal roster for that historic matchup, assuming positional salaries are what they are for this showdown, would have been:
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Grid position
|Fantasy Pts
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|WR
|CPT
|22.7
|Lamar Jackson
|BLT
|QB
|BOW
|22.3
|Daniel Jones
|NYG
|QB
|BOW
|14.4
|Gus Edwards
|BLT
|RB
|BOW
|14.2
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|THE
|BOW
|14.0
|JK Dobbins
|BLT
|RB
|BOW
|13.7
For this game and 99 other similar matchups, I calculated every possible combination that would fit Showdown rules (one CPT, at least one offensive player from each team) and would fall below the $50,000 salary threshold, assuming salaries for the historical similar matchups are the same as those for this match.
CHOOSE THE RIGHT CAPTAIN
The most unique part of the format, and thus the greatest opportunity for competitive advantage, is choosing your CPT. Should you always pick a QB that typically has the highest absolute fantasy score? Are defenses and kickers viable options? RB vs WR?
I went through the millions of possible lineup combinations for the 100 most similar matchups and found out who the CPT rosters were in the top five scoring lineups for each matchup. Here are the 500 CPT picks from those matchups by position rank based on salary.
TOTAL OPTIMUM SCHEDULES VOICES
This graph illustrates the full range of assignments for the different positions to measure how many of the 500 optimal grids had exactly zero, one, or two of the given positions.
HISTORICAL PROPERTY
The box plot above shows the CPT ownership range for each starting player in matches since 2019.
Projected property versus optimal
This is where the analysis comes together and becomes action-oriented. The most important thing when looking at these numbers is to compare them with the optimal numbers from the above analysis for different positions. Next, we look at where leverage can exist.
The two tables below compare the optimal allocations above, with adjustments for the personnel of this particular matchup, with our CPT and FLEX ownership projections.
DRAFTKINGS SHOWN CAPTAIN
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Salary
|Optimal
|Property
|diff
|Leverage
|Jalen hurts
|PHIA
|QB
|$17,700
|30.7%
|31.0%
|-0.3%
|99%
|AJ Brown
|PHIA
|WR
|$16,800
|12.2%
|12.9%
|-0.7%
|95%
|Miles Sanders
|PHIA
|RB
|$15,600
|8.3%
|7.0%
|1.3%
|119%
|Davis Mills
|NEW ONES
|QB
|$13,500
|5.2%
|5.5%
|-0.3%
|95%
|Dameon Pierce
|NEW ONES
|RB
|$12,900
|9.3%
|9.6%
|-0.3%
|97%
|DeVonta Smith
|PHIA
|WR
|$12,300
|7.4%
|7.7%
|-0.3%
|96%
|Brandin Cooks
|NEW ONES
|WR
|$10,800
|6.0%
|6.4%
|-0.4%
|94%
|eagles
|PHIA
|Summer time
|$10,500
|4.5%
|4.4%
|0.1%
|102%
|Dallas Goedert
|PHIA
|THE
|$9.900
|5.2%
|4.9%
|0.3%
|106%
|Chris Moore
|NEW ONES
|WR
|$8,100
|1.0%
|0.7%
|0.3%
|143%
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHIA
|RB
|$7,500
|0.7%
|0.5%
|0.2%
|140%
|Jake Elliott
|PHIA
|k
|$7,200
|1.1%
|0.9%
|0.2%
|122%
|Rex Burkhead
|NEW ONES
|RB
|$6,900
|0.6%
|0.5%
|0.1%
|120%
|Phillip Dorsett II
|NEW ONES
|WR
|$6,000
|0.5%
|0.4%
|0.1%
|125%
|Find Fairbairn
|NEW ONES
|k
|$5,700
|0.7%
|0.8%
|-0.1%
|88%
|Texans
|NEW ONES
|Summer time
|$4,800
|0.6%
|0.7%
|-0.1%
|90%
|Zach Pascal
|PHIA
|WR
|$4,200
|1.0%
|0.8%
|0.2%
|125%
|Nico Collins
|NEW ONES
|WR
|$3,600
|1.4%
|1.5%
|-0.1%
|93%
|Dare Ogunbowale
|NEW ONES
|RB
|$3,000
|0.5%
|0.6%
|-0.1%
|88%
|Boston Scott
|PHIA
|RB
|$2,700
|0.5%
|0.4%
|0.1%
|125%
|PB Howard
|NEW ONES
|THE
|$2,400
|0.8%
|0.8%
|0.0%
|100%
|Quez Watkins
|PHIA
|WR
|$2,100
|0.6%
|0.5%
|0.1%
|120%
|Brevin Jordan
|NEW ONES
|THE
|$1,500
|0.6%
|0.9%
|-0.3%
|67%
|Jordan Akins
|NEW ONES
|THE
|$1,200
|0.3%
|0.4%
|-0.1%
|75%
|Troy Hairston
|NEW ONES
|RB
|$600
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.0%
|100%
|Freemasons Scare
|NEW ONES
|THE
|$300
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.0%
|100%
DRAFTKINGS SHOW FLEX
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Salary
|Optimal
|Property
|diff
|Leverage
|Jalen hurts
|PHIA
|QB
|$11,800
|55.2%
|52.8%
|2.4%
|104.5%
|AJ Brown
|PHIA
|WR
|$11,200
|45.9%
|48.3%
|-2.4%
|95.0%
|Miles Sanders
|PHIA
|RB
|$10,400
|35.9%
|36.6%
|-0.7%
|98.1%
|Davis Mills
|NEW ONES
|QB
|$9,000
|32.0%
|32.5%
|-0.5%
|98.5%
|Dameon Pierce
|NEW ONES
|RB
|$8,600
|37.3%
|38.5%
|-1.2%
|96.9%
|DeVonta Smith
|PHIA
|WR
|$8,200
|35.5%
|38.5%
|-3.0%
|92.2%
|Brandin Cooks
|NEW ONES
|WR
|$7,200
|29.8%
|30.5%
|-0.7%
|97.6%
|eagles
|PHIA
|Summer time
|$7,000
|27.0%
|26.0%
|1.0%
|103.8%
|Dallas Goedert
|PHIA
|THE
|$6,600
|26.4%
|25.9%
|0.5%
|101.9%
|Chris Moore
|NEW ONES
|WR
|$5,400
|15.2%
|14.7%
|0.5%
|103.4%
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHIA
|RB
|$5,000
|10.1%
|8.1%
|2.0%
|124.7%
|Jake Elliott
|PHIA
|k
|$4,800
|20.9%
|19.5%
|1.4%
|107.2%
|Rex Burkhead
|NEW ONES
|RB
|$4,600
|12.5%
|11.8%
|0.7%
|105.9%
|Phillip Dorsett II
|NEW ONES
|WR
|$4,000
|7.5%
|6.8%
|0.7%
|110.3%
|Find Fairbairn
|NEW ONES
|k
|$3,800
|18.8%
|20.7%
|-1.9%
|90.8%
|Texans
|NEW ONES
|Summer time
|$3,200
|7.5%
|6.9%
|0.6%
|108.7%
|Zach Pascal
|PHIA
|WR
|$2,800
|15.5%
|14.5%
|1.0%
|106.9%
|Nico Collins
|NEW ONES
|WR
|$2,400
|20.2%
|22.2%
|-2.0%
|91.0%
|Dare Ogunbowale
|NEW ONES
|RB
|$2,000
|1.0%
|0.8%
|0.2%
|125.0%
|Boston Scott
|PHIA
|RB
|$1,800
|2.5%
|1.0%
|1.5%
|250.0%
|PB Howard
|NEW ONES
|THE
|$1,600
|13.5%
|12.3%
|1.2%
|109.8%
|Quez Watkins
|PHIA
|WR
|$1,400
|3.5%
|2.4%
|1.1%
|145.8%
|Brevin Jordan
|NEW ONES
|THE
|$1,000
|16.5%
|17.7%
|-1.2%
|93.2%
|Jordan Akins
|NEW ONES
|THE
|$800
|8.6%
|9.6%
|-1.0%
|89.6%
|Troy Hairston
|NEW ONES
|RB
|$400
|0.5%
|0.6%
|-0.1%
|83.3%
|Freemasons Scare
|NEW ONES
|THE
|$200
|0.7%
|0.8%
|-0.1%
|87.5%
Common Optimal Setup Matches
The table below lists each player and the five most common players found in optimal formations with each CPT option.
|
Sources
Sources
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
