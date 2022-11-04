Famous finish doesn’t detract from New Albany hockey season

Despite all the success New Albany’s hockey team has enjoyed this season, one moment lingers with junior midfielder Paige Cornelius.

It came on October 24, the day before the Eagles regional semifinal against Olentangy Liberty, a team that had defeated New Albany 3-0 three weeks earlier.

Our soccer coach (Brian Finn) came to talk to us. He asked who we were competing against this week, and we said Liberty, Cornelius said. He said no, you are competing with yourself.

He asked us about the best game we’ve played this season and we said it was the last time we played against Liberty. We won 3-0. It was a great game. He said we should be at least as good or better.

The Eagles won 9-2. While that would be New Albanys’ last win, the team once again asserted itself among the elite not only in the area, but also in the state.

New Albany was ranked fourth statewide by MaxPreps during the regular season and finished fourth in the regional tournament. It went 15-4, losing 3-1 to Thomas Worthington in a regional final on October 29 at Liberty.

The Eagles finished as regional runners-up for the fourth straight year.

Cornelius, a Harvard commissioner, scored a one-season program record, 31 goals and 14 assists. Senior forward Cassidy Clapham had 18 goals and 14 assists, and freshman forward Sophia Mariotti finished with 16 goals and three assists.

Our chemistry between our attacking center, Paige, and our forwards (was) great, Clapham said. It’s amazing how someone always gets where they need to be.

We have many talented attackers. We get a lot of spare time which is great for our team to build and grow. It’s really important for girls to get varsity touches.

Clapham, junior Ellie McClelland, a Notre Dame lacrosse recruit, and freshmen Ema Gravlin and Mariotti were the key starters up front. Sophomore Addison Howser and freshman Addison Rush also saw varsity time for a unit that scored a one-season program record 80 goals.

(Chemistry) can certainly take time, Cornelius said. But it’s time we took and it worked.

Cornelius had New Albanys’ goal in the regional final from a corner in the first quarter.

Senior goalkeeper Noa Kauffman made four saves.

A defense that graduated just 12 goals Abigail Chattos and Sara Mason and expects to bring back sophomore starter Jenna Schuler.

I am proud of our girls and this season. This is the best team chemistry I’ve had here so far, said coach Marissa Weldon. It’s so hard to get out of this region. We, Upper Arlington, Thomas and Watterson are the top four teams in the state for me. I am proud of our girls and this season.

Although her team failed to win the 13th state title, Columbus Academys Maren Lawrence will have lasting memories of her preparatory career.

The Vikings went 12-6 under freshman coach Jacque DeMarco to reach a regional semifinal, losing 2-0 to top seed Upper Arlington as sixth seed on October 25.

I played with these other seniors and many of the underclassmen for so many years and every moment this season has been fun no matter what, said Lawrence, a midfielder/striker who was one of the seven seniors. There is no team that Id prefers to win or lose.

Senior striker Megan Klingerman had 18 goals and six assists.

Lawrence had 13 goals and 14 assists, and senior striker Adeti Mohanselvan had eight goals and five assists. Junior goalkeeper Lydia Wright had 55 saves.

DeMarco replaced Anne Horton, who retired after 31 seasons.

The seniors were great, DeMarco said. They have done such an amazing job working within the transition of such a legendary program. I can’t say enough about how Coach Horton built this program. For them to come in and try their best to adapt to all kinds of changes trying to make or working within that transition, they really accomplished a lot.

DeMarco, who coached CSG last season, also replaced Horton as assistant athletic director.

I like Coach DeMarco, Lawrence said. You can see how passionate she is and how much she loves us. She is great at giving really good feedback. She is super supportive and it has been a smooth transition. I couldn’t have wished for a better senior season.

Frank DiRenna

[email protected]

@ThisWeekSports

COLUMBUS ACADEMY

file:12-6 general

COFHL-East standings: Watterson (8-0), New Albany (7-1), Columbus Academy (6-2), Granville and Hartley (both 3-4-1), Columbus School for Girls (2-4-2), Bexley (1 -5-2), Worthington Kilbourne (2-6), Lancaster (0-6-2)

Seniors lost:Mara DeAscentis, Leah Hempel, Ava Hurst, Maren Lawrence, Megan Klingerman, Adeti Mohanselvan and Tori Raiken

Main returnees:Lauren Golden and Lydia Wright

late season:sure CSG 3-0; lost to Upper Arlington 2-0 in regional semi-final

NEW ALBANIA

file: 15-4 general

Seniors lost: Abigail Chattos, Cassidy Clapham, Faith Johnson, Noa Kauffman, Peyton Lafferty, Sara Mason and Anne-Marie McGraw

Main returnees:Olivia Boyles, Paige Cornelius, Ema Gravlin, Sophia Mariotti and Jenna Schuler

late season: sure Worthington Kilbourne 5-0; secure. Olentangy Liberty 9-2; lost to Thomas Worthington 3-1 in regional final