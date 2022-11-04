The FIFA World Cup started early this year and will be played on Randalls Island.

Migrants from around the world seeking shelter in Mayor Eric Adams’ plush tent town in the East River have found agreement by taking full advantage of the facility’s controversial amenities — and their favorite is the FIFA football video games on Xbox, they said. residents to The Post.

The Senegalese are the best in FIFA, but the Colombians are good too,” said a Venezuelan migrant, who identified himself only as Jhoandry.

We play FIFA on Xbox, play cards, watch movies and listen to music on YouTube. It’s very good.”

After sitting relatively empty for several weeks, an estimated 200 asylum-seeking men are now sheltering in the tent city, where the level of amenities, including video games, has been a pain point for some New Yorkers.

Rashded Awdu, a 38-year-old mechanical engineer who fled Ghana over persecution, is among the real-life United Nations of residents at the facility, who hail from countries such as Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Senegal, Haiti, Cuba, Ghana and Colombia.

Migrants in Mayor Adams’ tent town (pictured here before migrants took up residence) played FIFA during their stay there. Matthew McDermott

Awdum says he is the ping pong champion of the tent city, but FIFA is the best way to spend time in the all-male facility.

Everyone plays FIFA. There are other games, but I only see people playing FIFA, he told The Post on Thursday.

Awdu said he walked into the shelter last Sunday after surfing the couch in New York City for more than five months — and found it a place full of luxurious amenities.

They treat us very well,” he said, adding that they get “three good meals a day” and free internet and telephones to reach their families at home.

They have Xboxes, table tennis and Scrabble,” he continued. “I am very good at table tennis. No one has beaten me yet.

“The TVs have a million channels and you can watch anything you want, movies, documentaries or sports.”

The tent city has housed migrants from all over the world in NYC. Matthew McDermott

Papa Malick Mbaye, one of more than 100 Senegalese men who moved to the shelter last weekend, said he too spends time “playing a lot of Xbox.”

“I play FIFA. I’m good at FIFA,” said the 35-year-old, who bought a plane ticket directly to New York after crossing the southern border of the US.

The counterfeit facility should be a short-term solution as the migrants figure out their next move, but city officials have previously acknowledged that no one will be booted for staying beyond the target of just four days.

The facility, which opened on October 19, cost about $325,000 to equip. The soft conditions inside – including the Xboxes and WiFi – have been criticized by some, who said it is unfair that nearby city-run homeless shelters are nearby

The male-only tent town (pictured here before migrants took up residence) is mostly made up of migrants from South America and Africa. Matthew McDermott

Venezuelan Manuel Contrera, 29, said he cried in two shelters in Brooklyn before checking himself into the tent city and quickly joining the FIFA squad.

I play FIFA on Xbox, but they have any game you want,” he said. On a scale of 1 to 10, (tent city) is a 10.”

“They treat us well and help us with our immigration papers,” Contrera added. It is so much better than the other shelters.”

Still, not every migrant reserves downtime for FIFA matches.

I don’t spend much time playing video games because I want to find work to help my family,” said a Venezuelan who named his name as Jesus.

They are mainly men from Venezuela, Peru and Africans.”