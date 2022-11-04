Sports
Migrants play FIFA video games in plush NYC tent city
The FIFA World Cup started early this year and will be played on Randalls Island.
Migrants from around the world seeking shelter in Mayor Eric Adams’ plush tent town in the East River have found agreement by taking full advantage of the facility’s controversial amenities — and their favorite is the FIFA football video games on Xbox, they said. residents to The Post.
The Senegalese are the best in FIFA, but the Colombians are good too,” said a Venezuelan migrant, who identified himself only as Jhoandry.
We play FIFA on Xbox, play cards, watch movies and listen to music on YouTube. It’s very good.”
After sitting relatively empty for several weeks, an estimated 200 asylum-seeking men are now sheltering in the tent city, where the level of amenities, including video games, has been a pain point for some New Yorkers.
Rashded Awdu, a 38-year-old mechanical engineer who fled Ghana over persecution, is among the real-life United Nations of residents at the facility, who hail from countries such as Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Senegal, Haiti, Cuba, Ghana and Colombia.
Awdum says he is the ping pong champion of the tent city, but FIFA is the best way to spend time in the all-male facility.
Everyone plays FIFA. There are other games, but I only see people playing FIFA, he told The Post on Thursday.
Awdu said he walked into the shelter last Sunday after surfing the couch in New York City for more than five months — and found it a place full of luxurious amenities.
They treat us very well,” he said, adding that they get “three good meals a day” and free internet and telephones to reach their families at home.
They have Xboxes, table tennis and Scrabble,” he continued. “I am very good at table tennis. No one has beaten me yet.
“The TVs have a million channels and you can watch anything you want, movies, documentaries or sports.”
Papa Malick Mbaye, one of more than 100 Senegalese men who moved to the shelter last weekend, said he too spends time “playing a lot of Xbox.”
“I play FIFA. I’m good at FIFA,” said the 35-year-old, who bought a plane ticket directly to New York after crossing the southern border of the US.
The counterfeit facility should be a short-term solution as the migrants figure out their next move, but city officials have previously acknowledged that no one will be booted for staying beyond the target of just four days.
The facility, which opened on October 19, cost about $325,000 to equip. The soft conditions inside – including the Xboxes and WiFi – have been criticized by some, who said it is unfair that nearby city-run homeless shelters are nearby
Venezuelan Manuel Contrera, 29, said he cried in two shelters in Brooklyn before checking himself into the tent city and quickly joining the FIFA squad.
I play FIFA on Xbox, but they have any game you want,” he said. On a scale of 1 to 10, (tent city) is a 10.”
“They treat us well and help us with our immigration papers,” Contrera added. It is so much better than the other shelters.”
Still, not every migrant reserves downtime for FIFA matches.
I don’t spend much time playing video games because I want to find work to help my family,” said a Venezuelan who named his name as Jesus.
They are mainly men from Venezuela, Peru and Africans.”
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2022/11/03/migrants-are-playing-fifa-video-games-at-plush-nyc-tent-city/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Migrants play FIFA video games in plush NYC tent city
- ‘Open your mouth, you’re at a disadvantage’: Britain has an accent bias. But who has the biggest impact? | UK News
- Imran Khan injured in gun attack, official says
- Ukraine and Trikiye continue their efforts to ensure global food security
- Famous finish doesn’t detract from New Albany hockey season
- Kate Middeton stuns in a bodycon mesh dress and heels
- Ukraine won’t attend G20 summit if Putin attends: Zelensky
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii: earthquakes shake, send warning signs of possible eruption
- Donald Trump’s company will get a watchdog to make sure there’s no fraud – New York judge
- PM Modi tells CVC officers
- Momentum Group obtains a contract to deliver Gravity Active Entertainment