2022-23 Men’s Basketball Broadcast Information





Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD Michigan Basketball broadcasts are part of LEARFIELD’s Michigan Sports Network featuring both pregame and in-game audio live on the flagship WWJ (950 AM). In the Ann Arbor area, all Michigan basketball games with a tip are broadcast on WWWW (102.9 FM) at 6 p.m. or later. Games that start earlier than 6:00 PM will be broadcast on WTKA (1050 AM). All Michigan Basketball games are streamed for free on MGoBlue.com. Links for all game broadcasts can be found on the UM men’s basketball schedule page. UM is not allowed to stream its broadcasts of NCAA Tournament games, but the NCAA provides a free audio feed of its radio network broadcasts. For the 2022-2023 season, Brian Boesch (play-by-play), Terry Mills (analyst) and Tony Butler (engineer) bring you all the Maize and Blue action for home and away games. Game broadcast radio broadcasts for 2022-23 season: City station Choose Ann Arbor PLUG 1050 AM Ann Arbor WWWW 102.9 FM Benton Harbor WSJM 1400 AM Cadillac WKAD 93.7 FM caro WKYO 1360 AM Detroit (flagship) WWJ 950 AM scanned WDBC 680 AM Flint WTRX 1330 hours Grand Rapids WOOD 1300 AM Grand Rapids WOOD 106.9 FM grayling WQON 100.3 FM grayling SPELL 101.1 FM Jackson WKHM 970 AM Jackson W268CA 101.5 FM City station Choose Lansing WQTX 92.1 FM Lundington WKZC 94.9 FM Newberry WNBY 1450 AM Oscada WWTH 100.7 FM petoskey WMBN 1340 AM petoskey W284DF 104.7 FM Port Huron WPHM 1380 AM Rogers City WHAK 99.9 FM saginaw WSGW 790 AM saginaw WSGW 100.5 FM sturgis WBET 1230 o’clock sturgis W259CR 99.7 FM Crossing City WJNL 1210 AM Crossing City W266CS 101.1 FM Defend the Block Podcast Brian Boesch, Michigan play-by-play voice for men’s basketball, updates fans on UM’s men’s and women’s hoops programs with in-depth interviews and game recaps. MGoBlue podcasts are produced by LEARFIELD’s Michigan Sports Network in association with Michigan Athletics. MGoBlue Podcasts Inside Michigan Basketball (Television) The Inside Michigan Basketball TV show returns for a 16th season, beginning with its premiere on Sunday, December 11 at 10:30 a.m. on Detroit’s WXYZ-TV and Lansing’s WLAJ-TV. IMBTV will be repeated on Bally Sports Detroit Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. and throughout the week. It will also play in Kalamazoo (WLLA-TV) at 7:30 PM Michigan coaches Juwan Howard and Kim Barnes Arico will be joined by Ed Kengerski, Brian Boesch and Sarah VanMetre for the 30-minute program featuring game and training highlights, student-athlete features, and an in-depth analysis of past and future matches. IMBTV can also be found on MGoBlue.com. Date Episode Sunday 11 December 2021 Episode 1 Sunday, December 18, 2021 Episode 2 Sunday 8 January 2023 Episode 3 Sunday 15 January 2023 Episode 4 Sunday 22 January 2023 Episode 5 Sunday, January 29, 2023 Episode 6 Sunday 5 February 2023 Episode 7 Sunday 12 February 2023 Episode 8 Sunday 19 February 2023 Episode 9 Sunday 26 February 2023 Episode 10 Sunday 5 March 2023 Episode 11 Sunday 12 March 2023 Episode 12 Sunday 19 March 2023 Episode 13 Sunday 26 March 2023* Episode 14 Sunday 2 April 2023* Episode 15 Sunday 9 April 2023* Episode 16 * NCAA Post Season May Affect This Show

Show links to be posted when they become available Inside Michigan Basketball (Radio) The Inside Michigan Basketball Radio show featuring Michigan coaches Juwan Howard, as well as UM women’s coach Kim Barnes Arico, will premiere on Wednesday, November 2 at 7:00 PM at 1270 AM WXYT in Detroit and at 1050 AM WTKA in Ann Arbor. The show is hosted by Brian Boesch and Terry Mills, live from the Captain’s Room in the Pretzel Bell (226 South Main Street), and will be available at select affiliates and on MGoBlue.com. Howard, coaching staff and team members, as well as women’s coach Kim Barnes Arico and her players will participate in the hour-long show. Following is a list of radio affiliates covering the show: City station Choose Ann Arbor PLUG 1050 AM Benton Harbor WSJM 1400 AM Cadillac WKAD 93.7 FM caro WKYO 1360 AM Detroit WWJ 950 AM scanned WDBC 680 AM Flint WTRX 1330 hours Grand Rapids WMAX 96.1 FM grayling SPELL 101.1 FM Jackson WKHM 970 AM Jackson W268CA 101.5 FM Lansing WQTX 92.1 FM Lundington WKZC 94.9 FM petoskey WMBN 1340 AM petoskey W284DF 104.7 FM Port Huron WPHM 1380 AM sturgis WBET 1230 o’clock sturgis W259CR 99.7 FM Crossing City WJNL 1210 AM Crossing City W266CS 101.1 FM Radio Show Schedule/Archive Date Listen Wednesday, November 2, 2022 Listen Monday, November 28, 2022 Listen Monday 12 December 2022 Listen Monday 2 Jan. 2023 Listen Monday 9 January 2023 Listen Monday 16 January 2023 Listen Monday 23 January 2023 Listen Monday, January 30, 2023 Listen Monday 6 February 2023 Listen Wednesday 15 February 2023 Listen Tuesday 21 February 2023 Listen Monday 27 February 2023 Listen Monday, March 6, 2023 Listen Monday 13 March 2023 Listen Monday 20 March 2023* Listen * NCAA Post Season May Affect This Show

Show links to be posted when they become available

