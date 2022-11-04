Sports
2022-23 Men’s Basketball Broadcast Information
Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD
Michigan Basketball broadcasts are part of LEARFIELD’s Michigan Sports Network featuring both pregame and in-game audio live on the flagship WWJ (950 AM). In the Ann Arbor area, all Michigan basketball games with a tip are broadcast on WWWW (102.9 FM) at 6 p.m. or later.
Games that start earlier than 6:00 PM will be broadcast on WTKA (1050 AM). All Michigan Basketball games are streamed for free on MGoBlue.com. Links for all game broadcasts can be found on the UM men’s basketball schedule page.
UM is not allowed to stream its broadcasts of NCAA Tournament games, but the NCAA provides a free audio feed of its radio network broadcasts. For the 2022-2023 season, Brian Boesch (play-by-play), Terry Mills (analyst) and Tony Butler (engineer) bring you all the Maize and Blue action for home and away games.
Game broadcast radio broadcasts for 2022-23 season:
|City
|station
|Choose
|Ann Arbor
|PLUG
|1050 AM
|Ann Arbor
|WWWW
|102.9 FM
|Benton Harbor
|WSJM
|1400 AM
|Cadillac
|WKAD
|93.7 FM
|caro
|WKYO
|1360 AM
|Detroit (flagship)
|WWJ
|950 AM
|scanned
|WDBC
|680 AM
|Flint
|WTRX
|1330 hours
|Grand Rapids
|WOOD
|1300 AM
|Grand Rapids
|WOOD
|106.9 FM
|grayling
|WQON
|100.3 FM
|grayling
|SPELL
|101.1 FM
|Jackson
|WKHM
|970 AM
|Jackson
|W268CA
|101.5 FM
|City
|station
|Choose
|Lansing
|WQTX
|92.1 FM
|Lundington
|WKZC
|94.9 FM
|Newberry
|WNBY
|1450 AM
|Oscada
|WWTH
|100.7 FM
|petoskey
|WMBN
|1340 AM
|petoskey
|W284DF
|104.7 FM
|Port Huron
|WPHM
|1380 AM
|Rogers City
|WHAK
|99.9 FM
|saginaw
|WSGW
|790 AM
|saginaw
|WSGW
|100.5 FM
|sturgis
|WBET
|1230 o’clock
|sturgis
|W259CR
|99.7 FM
|Crossing City
|WJNL
|1210 AM
|Crossing City
|W266CS
|101.1 FM
Defend the Block Podcast
Brian Boesch, Michigan play-by-play voice for men’s basketball, updates fans on UM’s men’s and women’s hoops programs with in-depth interviews and game recaps.
MGoBlue podcasts are produced by LEARFIELD’s Michigan Sports Network in association with Michigan Athletics.
MGoBlue Podcasts
Inside Michigan Basketball (Television)
The Inside Michigan Basketball TV show returns for a 16th season, beginning with its premiere on Sunday, December 11 at 10:30 a.m. on Detroit’s WXYZ-TV and Lansing’s WLAJ-TV. IMBTV will be repeated on Bally Sports Detroit Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. and throughout the week. It will also play in Kalamazoo (WLLA-TV) at 7:30 PM
Michigan coaches Juwan Howard and Kim Barnes Arico will be joined by Ed Kengerski, Brian Boesch and Sarah VanMetre for the 30-minute program featuring game and training highlights, student-athlete features, and an in-depth analysis of past and future matches. IMBTV can also be found on MGoBlue.com.
|Date
|Episode
|Sunday 11 December 2021
|Episode 1
|Sunday, December 18, 2021
|Episode 2
|Sunday 8 January 2023
|Episode 3
|Sunday 15 January 2023
|Episode 4
|Sunday 22 January 2023
|Episode 5
|Sunday, January 29, 2023
|Episode 6
|Sunday 5 February 2023
|Episode 7
|Sunday 12 February 2023
|Episode 8
|Sunday 19 February 2023
|Episode 9
|Sunday 26 February 2023
|Episode 10
|Sunday 5 March 2023
|Episode 11
|Sunday 12 March 2023
|Episode 12
|Sunday 19 March 2023
|Episode 13
|Sunday 26 March 2023*
|Episode 14
|Sunday 2 April 2023*
|Episode 15
|Sunday 9 April 2023*
|Episode 16
|* NCAA Post Season May Affect This Show
Show links to be posted when they become available
Inside Michigan Basketball (Radio)
The Inside Michigan Basketball Radio show featuring Michigan coaches Juwan Howard, as well as UM women’s coach Kim Barnes Arico, will premiere on Wednesday, November 2 at 7:00 PM at 1270 AM WXYT in Detroit and at 1050 AM WTKA in Ann Arbor.
The show is hosted by Brian Boesch and Terry Mills, live from the Captain’s Room in the Pretzel Bell (226 South Main Street), and will be available at select affiliates and on MGoBlue.com. Howard, coaching staff and team members, as well as women’s coach Kim Barnes Arico and her players will participate in the hour-long show.
Following is a list of radio affiliates covering the show:
Radio Show Schedule/Archive
|Date
|Listen
|Wednesday, November 2, 2022
|Listen
|Monday, November 28, 2022
|Listen
|Monday 12 December 2022
|Listen
|Monday 2 Jan. 2023
|Listen
|Monday 9 January 2023
|Listen
|Monday 16 January 2023
|Listen
|Monday 23 January 2023
|Listen
|Monday, January 30, 2023
|Listen
|Monday 6 February 2023
|Listen
|Wednesday 15 February 2023
|Listen
|Tuesday 21 February 2023
|Listen
|Monday 27 February 2023
|Listen
|Monday, March 6, 2023
|Listen
|Monday 13 March 2023
|Listen
|Monday 20 March 2023*
|Listen
|* NCAA Post Season May Affect This Show
Show links to be posted when they become available
|
