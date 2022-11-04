Sports
Ricky Ponting says Pat Cummins could miss the crunch game
Australia’s pursuit of a massive win over Afghanistan to get the run rate boost needed to qualify for the semi-finals could be the catalyst for speedy Pat Cummins to finish Friday’s must-win match in Adelaide to miss.
Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who won the World Cup, admitted the judges may need to consider whether captain Aaron Finch is recovering enough from a hamstring problem to play.
Australia needs a monster win and Ponting said if Finch recovered, his 63 at the Gabba on Monday was enough for the battling captain to keep his spot.
It’s cracking time at the T20 World Cup and you can watch every match live and in-game ad-free on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >
But the need for a massive win to boost the defending champion’s net run rate and jump to second place in Group 1 above England could mean the battering gets tough.
Cummins has already received some criticism for his performance during this World Cup and could be the man paving the way for Cameron Green to let go.
If they think of a quick exit, and this is going to be a tough decision for the selectors, but if they think about that, it might be Cummins going out and Green coming in, Ponting said at the MCG on Thursday.
READ MORE
EXPLAINED: Shock Kiwi Twist That Could Save Aussies…and Two Other WC Survival Expectations
PRETTY GOOD: Finch WC dream alive as Aussies wait until last minute for roster call
Kohli in double T20 drama as Bangladesh left furious over fake pitch that decided the match
They may have the luxury of playing the extra batsman and maybe have Green go to the top and absolutely knock off, or they may use him as a floater somewhere in the middle order.
If they think of a quick exit and this will obviously be a tough decision for the selectors, but if they think about that then maybe it’s Cummins going out and Green coming in.
Whichever way they go, they will have to take a real risk and [throw] be careful against the wind and try to win that game as fast and comfortable as possible.
If they lose trying to win it well, that’s the way it is.
Ponting raised Josh Hazlewood for both Cummins, whose economy is more than nine runs per over at the World Cup, and fellow speedy Mitchell Starc in the pecking order, but Starc’s blitzkrieg against Ireland, who made the first bowling change, showed his value to the team.
I think it’s been a really good trick for Starc not to open the bowling alley, his record in the last 12 or 18 months with the new ball is less than flattering, Ponting said.
What they’ve done with him outside the first few overs and by using the middle has really worked a treat.
Ponting admitted questions would be raised if Australia, the defending champions, did not advance to the semi-finals of a home World Cup.
If they don’t make it there will be some questions for sure because I had them in the top three coming here, Ponting said.
Nobody gave Australia a chance in the last in the UAE, in circumstances that didn’t suit, but then we were at home in our home conditions where all these guys were raised and played a lot of cricket.
There can be no excuse as far as preparation is concerned.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/australia/t20-world-cup-cricket-australia-vs-afghanistan-news-ricky-ponting-says-pat-cummins-could-miss-crunch-game/news-story/07051584fd606d66bdb2441900673335
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ricky Ponting says Pat Cummins could miss the crunch game
- Donald Trump settles his lawsuit with a group of protesters Chicago Tribune
- Actor Kevin Spacey will receive an Excellence Award in Italy
- Nuclear Attack on US or Allies Would End Kim’s Regime, Defense Secretary Says | United States national security
- Involving migrants in climate action is an obligation, not an option
- Moderate earthquake strikes eastern Indonesia
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shot dead in assassination attempt, suspect arrested
- Can Fashions’ favorite sustainability standard be saved?
- PDI-P cements lead as voters walk away from NasDem and PAN: Poll – Politics
- 2022 Hollywood Music in Media Awards Nominations: Full List – Billboard
- 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Broadcast Information
- China’s Party Congress has signaled the attenuation of ‘red’ status for many leaders