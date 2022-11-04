Ricky Ponting says Pat Cummins could miss the crunch game

Australia’s pursuit of a massive win over Afghanistan to get the run rate boost needed to qualify for the semi-finals could be the catalyst for speedy Pat Cummins to finish Friday’s must-win match in Adelaide to miss.

Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who won the World Cup, admitted the judges may need to consider whether captain Aaron Finch is recovering enough from a hamstring problem to play.

Australia needs a monster win and Ponting said if Finch recovered, his 63 at the Gabba on Monday was enough for the battling captain to keep his spot.

But the need for a massive win to boost the defending champion’s net run rate and jump to second place in Group 1 above England could mean the battering gets tough.

Cummins has already received some criticism for his performance during this World Cup and could be the man paving the way for Cameron Green to let go.

If they think of a quick exit, and this is going to be a tough decision for the selectors, but if they think about that, it might be Cummins going out and Green coming in, Ponting said at the MCG on Thursday.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> It hasn’t been a Pat Cummins World Cup so far. Photo: Albert Perez/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

They may have the luxury of playing the extra batsman and maybe have Green go to the top and absolutely knock off, or they may use him as a floater somewhere in the middle order.

Whichever way they go, they will have to take a real risk and [throw] be careful against the wind and try to win that game as fast and comfortable as possible.

If they lose trying to win it well, that’s the way it is.

Ponting raised Josh Hazlewood for both Cummins, whose economy is more than nine runs per over at the World Cup, and fellow speedy Mitchell Starc in the pecking order, but Starc’s blitzkrieg against Ireland, who made the first bowling change, showed his value to the team.

I think it’s been a really good trick for Starc not to open the bowling alley, his record in the last 12 or 18 months with the new ball is less than flattering, Ponting said.

What they’ve done with him outside the first few overs and by using the middle has really worked a treat.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Cameron Green could join the team. Photo: Noah Seelam / AFP Source: AFP

Ponting admitted questions would be raised if Australia, the defending champions, did not advance to the semi-finals of a home World Cup.

If they don’t make it there will be some questions for sure because I had them in the top three coming here, Ponting said.

Nobody gave Australia a chance in the last in the UAE, in circumstances that didn’t suit, but then we were at home in our home conditions where all these guys were raised and played a lot of cricket.

There can be no excuse as far as preparation is concerned.