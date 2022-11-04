Sports
Lorenzo Musetti upsets Ruud in Paris | ATP tour
#NextGenATP Italian Lorenzo Musetti secured his first Top 5 win on Thursday when he upset world No. 4 Casper Ruud 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Rolex Paris Masters .
The 20-year-old played with confidence throughout the two-hour 19-minute clash in the French capital, striking 37 winners as he dragged the Norwegian from corner to corner to reach his first ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final.
“I’m really happy,” Musetti said. “I think we played a great game until the end. Lots of remarkable shots from his side. He played very well and I had to play my best tennis to beat him. I’m really happy that all the hard work I do continues improve. I’m really proud of this win.”
Musetti, who started the game with a 0-6 record against Top 5 players, then plays against sixth-seeded Serb Novak Djokovic or Karen Khachanov. He is making his second appearance in the French capital, having advanced to the second round last year.
The Italian is currently at number 23 in the Pepperstone ATP rankings after rising to his second tour-level title in Naples last month. He could climb into the Top 20 of the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings if he wins his next match in Paris. Musetti concludes his season next week at the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan, where he will be the best at the 21-and-under event.
Ruud, who has won three tour-level titles this season, will turn his attention to Turin, where he will make his second consecutive appearance in the Nitto ATP Finals.
