In the company of Mr. Hockey: Alex Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe for most goals with one franchise in Detroit





Nbc Sports Washington The night the Detroit Red Wings celebrated the 25th anniversary of their 1997 Stanley Cup win and met the son of NHL great Gordie Howe, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin made history in the city where “Mr. Hockey” spent most of his playing career. With a second period goal against the Red Wings, Ovechkin tied Howe for having scored the most goals with one team, his 786th goal in a Washington jersey. No. 786 for Alex Ovechkin, as he ties Gordie Howe for the most goals with one franchise. Caps lead 1-0 pic.twitter.com/lyFnaLvI1H NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) Nov 4, 2022 This was Ovechkin’s sixth goal of the season and the 786th goal of his career and tied Adam Oates (a former Capitals player and Head Coach) with 1,420 points. Thursday night’s milestone joins other notable Ovechkin milestones this year, including passing Gordie Howe for second place on the all-time list in match-winning goalscorers, passing Brett Hull (158) for the only second-place finish. on the all-time list for multi-goal games and passing Doug Gilmour (1414) in NHL career points. He is now five behind Bryan Trottier on the all-time list. Ovechkin is now second in Road Goals scored with 400, behind Wayne Gretzky in NHL history. The goal also marked Ovechkin’s 400th career goal scored on the road, trailing only Wayne Gretzky (402) for the most in NHL history. CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) Nov 4, 2022 Ovechkin is just 16 goals away from passing Howe, who played 1,687 games in 25 seasons with Detroit, for the second time ever in goals scored (Howe is behind Gretzky’s 894 with 801). The Red Wings highlighted the in-game milestone on their jumbotron, in a nod to the Capitals captain. Stylish move by the @DetroitRedWings https://t.co/2N4UHyskUC pic.twitter.com/K8zGB3iIZq Sergey Kocharov (@SergeyKocharov) Nov 4, 2022 By Michael Fleetwood Similar: Like Loading…

About Michael Fleetwood Born into a family of diehard Capitals fans, Michael Fleetwood has been watching games for as long as he can remember. Born the year the Capitals went to their first Stanley Cup final, he is a diehard Caps fan, the owner of the very first Joe Beninati jersey and has since met Joe himself. His favorite player became former Capital Nate Schmidt after he met Schmidt at a Hershey hotel while in Hershey PA to watch the Bears play, shortly after Schmidt was injured during a conditioning stint. Michael is also a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Orioles, and enjoys photography, watching SafariLive live safaris from WildEarth TV, and wildlife watching in his spare time. (Photo by Adam Vingan in 2014 at the Capitals Development Camp).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://novacapsfans.com/2022/11/03/in-the-company-of-mr-hockey-alex-ovechkin-ties-gordie-howe-for-most-goals-scored-with-one-franchise-in-detroit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos